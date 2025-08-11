Sean McDermott Announces Roster Move for Bills After Giving Up on Injured Player

It felt like a total steal when the Bills grabbed Baylon Spector in the sixth round of the 2022 draft. From day one, his natural tackling ability stood out. Something that might not always flash on the stat sheets, but if you watched him? You would know exactly what we’re talking about. But that’s when the end began.

You know how the NFL goes. Curveballs everywhere. Injuries started creeping in, and the momentum fell apart. Now, as the Bills get their roster ready for 2025, they’ve made a move that really says a lot about where both Spector and the team are headed.

It’s over. The confirmation shared by Alaina Getzenberg reads, “The Bills have now officially waived Baylon with an injury settlement, according to today’s transaction report. He was previously placed on reserved/injured with a calf injury.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Remember when he racked up 32 tackles in his rookie season? Yeah, the man sold dreams. It was in 2023 when the downfall started. He’s had a rather rough time as a pro. In ’23, he missed a couple of games with a hamstring tweak and then couldn’t play in the division championship because of a back issue. Last season was more or less the same, if not worse. Any sign of momentum was ripped apart.

But that doesn’t take anything away from what he produced when he was on the pitch. He appeared in 26 games and started 4 times. He put up 34 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery. Sadly, every time the Bills Mafia thought he was back, injuries just pushed him right out.

The breaking point came during training camp in August 2025 when Baylon Spector hurt his calf. That injury led the Bills to put him on the waived/injured list, which was an indication of where things were going. With where his contract stands and what the team needs right now, it looks like he’ll work out an injury settlement and become a free agent once he’s healthy again.

And how did the Bills respond? By bringing in linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo. He went undrafted in 2024 out of the Army and spent his rookie year on the Jets’ injured reserve. This move also locks in Joe Andreessen’s spot as a regular reserve linebacker and key special teams guy. The second-year player has been showing some real promise in training camp, and now he’s set to take on a bigger role in the linebacker rotation. Oh, and Spector wasn’t alone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another player met a similar fate as Spector

Hayden Harris’ story unravelled in a similar fashion. Just like with Baylon Spector, Harris’ run with the Bills hit a major roadblock thanks to injuries. He tore up both hamstrings during camp and ended up on injured reserve. The team decided to waive him with an injury settlement, which lets them part ways without hard feelings.

The big picture for the Bills? Getting rid of injury-prone players. No matter how much potential they possess. Because Hayden Harris? He screamed potential. Harris signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Montana earlier this offseason and was seen as a solid piece for the defensive line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He put up decent college numbers last season. 9.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 2024. But just like Spector’s calf injuries, Harris’s hamstring problems kept him off the field during a time when he needed to prove himself. But you can’t really blame the Bills for this shift in philosophy.

This approach really matches what Sean McDermott wants. A defense that’s fast, physical, and can last for the entirety of the season. And Beane’s all about bringing in younger, tougher players who can actually stay on the field week after week. With the new guys they picked up in the 2025 draft and free agency, Buffalo’s trying to replace injured depth with fresh, hungry players who can make an impact right away and keep this team moving forward.