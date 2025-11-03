Sean McDermott Announces $21 Million Star’s Season Has Ended After Bills vs Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills were ruthless once again, as they clinched their fifth regular-season win over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, this 28-21 win came at a cost. Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that defensive end Michael Hoecht suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury.

He sustained the injury during the second half of the game. After an incomplete pass, he started limping as trainers immediately rushed over to check on him. He was later ruled out of the game.

Soon, the coach shared the heartbreaking news. “It’s a big loss,” McDermott said, as the Bills face a long stretch ahead.

The player had already missed six games earlier in the season due to suspension. But after returning to the field, he quickly made an impact with four tackles and two sacks, giving the team a boost. With the defensive end now sidelined, the Bills have taken yet another hit to an already struggling defense.

Both of their starting defensive tackles, Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, are struggling with injuries. Oliver is sidelined for an indefinite time after sustaining a torn bicep during the game against the Carolina Panthers. While he is expected to miss the entire regular season, the positive update is that he can return in the first or second round of the playoffs. This is the time the Bills need all the help they can get.

“There is a real chance that Oliver is back for the first round,” Ian Rapoport said, “or maybe even second round of the playoffs for the Bills. They believe there is a good chance he returns.”

As for Jones, he has now missed his third game of the season with a calf injury, and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready for Week 10. Meanwhile, coach McDermott continues his search for a defensive lineman before the trade deadline.

But that’s not the only spot the Bills need help. After dropping back-to-back games in Weeks 5 and 6, plenty of talk centered on finding another wideout to take some pressure off Josh Allen. So far, though, McDermott hasn’t pulled the trigger. The Bills clearly have a lot to clean up before their upcoming clash with the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs also had an injury scare this week.

Travis Kelce sustained an injury during the Chiefs vs. the Bills

Tight end Travis Kelce took a heavy hit in the second quarter while attempting to catch a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As the throw went slightly behind him, Kelce turned left and was immediately struck by Bills safety Cole Bishop.

He stayed down for a few moments before getting back up and walking off the field on his own. Fortunately, it didn’t appear to be a serious injury. And that is something the Chiefsdom will certainly hope remains the case.

Kelce has been in strong form lately. As anticipated, he tied the franchise record for most regular-season touchdowns with former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes. His 83rd career score came on a touchdown pass from Mahomes.

However, his focus has remained on how to elevate the team. The Chiefs had hoped to keep their momentum going and extend their three-game winning streak. Perhaps this disappointing loss might motivate them heading into their next matchup against the Denver Broncos.