Sean McDermott Announces 2 Roster Moves for Josh Allen As Bills Predicted to Ditch RB

The Bills have been thinking expansively to build a stronger and more competitive roster on both offense and defense. In doing so, Sean McDermott added several elite players to the lineup. But is the unit truly balanced and reliable? As per NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice argued, the Bills boast the best offense heading into the 2025 season. True! However, he also explained potential concerns, mainly that, outside of Pro Bowl running back James Cook and newly extended wideout Khalil Shakir, the rest of the squad remains unproven.

However, the analyst has faith in star QB Josh Allen. He believes that Allen would be able to pull off a major win regardless of any issues. But it seems that McDermott and the Bills seemingly couldn’t take the risk. Amidst the training camp, the Bills pulled out the two crucial moves that might help their quarterback in the future.

The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi after waiving him earlier. This was after their third training camp practice. The undrafted free agent most recently played for Mississippi State in 2024, recording 25 catches for 391 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. He previously played two seasons at UTEP, where he totaled 69 receptions for 1,308 yards and eight touchdowns over 24 games.

Like Filice noted, the team is also looking for reliable players to help their team in the absence of Stefon Diggs. And Akharaiyi, who can be a deep threat, might help. He can be proven to be the most reliable for the roster. In another move, the Bills placed wide receiver David White on the reserve/retired list.

His speed, developmental upside, and ability to contribute on special teams could give Allen another tool to help the team. However, that will depend on whether Akharaiyi can prove himself and gain trust in the preseason. But while the Bills continue fine-tuning their receiving group to support Allen, the fate of another veteran now hangs in the balance.

Will Frank Gore Jr. have a role on McDermott’s roster?

As said, backing Cook are two promising options in Ray Davis and Ty Johnson, both of whom offer distinct skill sets. Davis and Johnson, entering their second year, bring an impressive skill set. Fullback Reggie Gilliam might remain locked on the roster due to his consistent contributions on special teams. The coach has been working on the defense side too.

Sean McDermott has a talented group of running backs heading into the 2025 season. However, that depth comes at a cost. Frank Gore Jr. earned a spot on the practice squad last year. He indeed impressed with a 100-yard performance in the preseason finale against the Panthers. However, this season, they might take him off the roster.

Gore is the son of former Bills running back Frank Gore, and with his strong preseason track record, there may not be room for him on the initial 53-man roster. “Knowing that my dad wanted me here. I wanted to be here. When me and Coach Skip [Kelly Skipper] met over the process, I just got the vibe that he’s the type of coach that I need to get better and the type of coach that I want to be the best player that I can possibly be,” Gore Jr. said.

Still, Gore Jr. could play an important role if he manages to stay within the organization. Should he once again show his true worth in the preseason, Sean McDermott and co. might face a challenge. With other teams likely monitoring his progress, the Bills risk losing a capable depth piece to roster cuts, as they have in years past with similarly talented players.