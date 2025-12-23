Sean McDermott Breaks Silence on Benching Keon Coleman as Bills Confront WR Problem

Essentials Inside The Story A surprising Week 16 roster call left healthy Keon Coleman on the sidelines

Sean McDermott finally explained the decision, but his reasoning raised bigger questions than answers

With trust, role, and timing all in doubt, the spotlight is now firmly on Coleman’s future in Buffalo

In the thick of a tense AFC playoff race, the Buffalo Bills made a roster decision that sent ripples of concern through the fanbase, sidelining a key offensive player when every game counts. Ahead of Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, their inactive list raised doubts as wide receiver Keon Coleman was missing despite being healthy. Now, head coach Sean McDermott has finally explained the surprising decision to everyone wondering what’s going on.

“Sean McDermott said decision to have both Coleman and Gabe Davis inactive was due to numbers at WR and the combination they wanted,” Sal Cappacio of WGR550 wrote on X.

According to Capaccio, the head coach cited the lineup decision for the absence of both Coleman and Davis. Sean McDermott further explained that Mecole Hardman earned the No. 5 receiver role because he could contribute as a returner and still line up at wideout. His explanation makes sense as the Bills relied heavily on the run game during their 23-20 win against the Browns. That day, three rushers and quarterback Josh Allen put up a total of 164 yards and scored three touchdowns.

In such a case, wide receivers who can block become far more valuable for any team. Coleman isn’t a great fit for that role, while Hardman’s special teams value gives him an advantage. Meanwhile, Coleman’s Week 16 absence marks the third time that the 22-year-old was a healthy scratch. Earlier in the season, the Bills benched him for two consecutive games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

He faced disciplinary action before the matchup against the Buccaneers for being late to a team pre-game meeting. While Sean McDermott made it clear on Monday that this latest decision was about lineup and Coleman will get an opportunity, there’s more to it. We think the Bills’ issues with the young receiver run deeper.

Is Coleman not meeting Sean McDermott’s expectations?

When the Bills picked Keon Coleman as their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the expectations were high. The team and the Bills fanbase believed they had found a lethal weapon for quarterback Josh Allen. They hoped Coleman would grow into a reliable, game-changing target who could dismantle defenses.

However, the vision of a quick rise up the depth chart for the player hasn’t materialized. Coleman’s first season and a half in the league has been inconsistent, both on and off the field. After facing disciplinary actions twice this season for off-field issues, the Florida State graduate is running short on trust from the coaching staff. Additionally, the on-field results haven’t worked in his favor either. In his last three games, he hasn’t recorded more than 20 yards. And then he failed to record a single catch in the win over the New England Patriots.

If he truly were a threat on the ground, the Bills would have kept him in their lineup no matter what. Instead, he continues to slide down the receiver pecking order with his chances to make an impact shrinking. With limited production and lingering concerns about reliability, Sean McDermott has felt comfortable opting for other receivers who have proven their mettle.

With the season’s end approaching, the Bills’ handling of Coleman will reveal whether they see his issues as a temporary setback or a fundamental concern for his future with the franchise. For now, the coach has shared a promising message about the player, and we might see him getting more passes.