Sean McDermott Comments on Bills’ Inconsistency Before Announcing Keon Coleman News

After losing four of their last eight games, the Buffalo Bills’ playoff chances were hanging by a thread, until a 26-7 win over the Steelers forced Sean McDermott to address the team’s jarring inconsistency.

Speaking of the loss in Week 12, McDermott said, “You come off of a loss, you’re always feeling like your backs are against the wall, and you don’t like that feeling of sitting on a loss week to week, but also coming off of the 10-day break there,” he said.

“We have to have that mindset as we continue to move forward. And like I said before, that’s if you want to get consistent results, even though results are somewhat variable, you got to have a consistent process. And that’s what I’m looking for when they come back here (on) Wednesday.”

These ten days that McDermott mentioned were crucial for the team to turn things around on offense. The Bills had lost four of their last eight games. Their defeats to the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons exposed their lack of depth at wide receiver.

They also dropped a game to a team with a losing record. The worst game came against the Texans, where the offense looked outmatched for most of the night. Quarterback Josh Allen was sacked a career-high eight times in that game.

This showed the team’s major offensive issues. With an unbalanced running and passing game, Allen had little support. However, the Bills came out with renewed energy against the Steelers.

Despite several injuries, including one to offensive tackle Spencer Brown, they managed to pull off a much-needed win. Backup tackles Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark stepped up in a big way, helping running back James Cook rack up 144 yards on 32 carries. He looked comfortable throughout the game.

Another impressive performance was by wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Sean McDermott has a message for Keon Coleman

The Bills’ Week 13 win over the Steelers got the much-needed spark from Coleman. After spending a few weeks on the bench due to behavioral issues, Coleman has finally returned to the roster. And as soon as he got back on the field, he made sure to show his dedication to the team as well as the fans.

Even though his role was limited, he still managed to make the most of it. And the best moment came when he caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Allen in the third quarter. And Coach McDermott didn’t miss this crucial moment.

“Yeah, that was a big play for us in the game, and sometimes you learn, like I said, you know, it’s never a straight line success,” he said during the presser.

“It gets kind of messy at times, but those that see it through that continue to work and take steps in the right direction and persevere, they have a chance to come out of it and and last night I saw some signs of some pretty good football and including some of the shorter routes that he ran on some of those slants.”

The Head Coach also pointed out that the Bills will need Coleman to step up and show more of his talent to lead the team.

Coleman played 45% of offensive snaps and caught two passes for nine yards, including a TD. This might not seem like a lot at this moment. However, as the coach hinted, this was a much-needed step in the right direction. And the same goes for the Bills, who will look to carry the momentum in Week 14.