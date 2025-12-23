Sean McDermott Confirms if Bills Will Sign a QB Amid Josh Allen’s Injury Concerns

The visuals during the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game were terrifying. Their quarterback, Josh Allen, was limping on the sidelines, which increased significantly in the tunnel. Head coach Sean McDermott revealed they were treating him on a day-to-day basis. But everyone wanted to know if they would add another quarterback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, we’ll look into that part. In terms of adding another quarterback, I think more than anything, I’m happy for Shane. He and his family have been with us and done a phenomenal job and have a ton of respect and love and admiration for Shane,” McDermott said.

It was his reference to former Bills quarterback Shane Buechele signing with the Kansas City Chiefs for the remainder of the season. But his message was bigger. The Bills are also concerned about Mr January. He is their ticket to the Super Bowl. The in-game X-ray didn’t indicate any damage, and he returned to help the Bills win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Sean McDermott claimed that they expect Josh Allen to play in the Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the situation could get complicated if it persists. The signal caller hasn’t missed a game with an injury since his rookie year. In 2028, the MVP was out for four games with an injured UCL.

While McDermott said that he was just sore, Allen also echoed a similar sentiment, saying that the “pain subsided, so we’re good.”

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.