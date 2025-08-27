Sean McDermott Confirms Quadruple Blow For Josh Allen After Bills Released Fan Favorite WR

Nobody takes roster cut day harder than Sean McDermott. The Bills’ head coach has always said it hits him on a personal level. “It rips at my heart… if they were my son. I see them through that lens.” And when Buffalo trimmed down to 53 for the 2025 season, you could see that weight on him again. This time, it wasn’t just fringe depth pieces; some legit names on offense got the axe.

And as much as Sean dreaded this, Josh Allen might be suffering more than anyone. Yes, RB Frank Gore Jr. didn’t make the 53-man roster. After the preseason he had, you’d have assumed his name would be set in stone (Josh Allen did too, probably), but no. He’s out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As a versatile runner, he brought that do-it-all vibe. Tough enough to run inside, smooth enough to catch passes on third down. That’s the kind of piece modern offenses love to stash behind their feature back. With James Cook locked into a new deal, Gore looked like the perfect change-of-pace option who could also chip in on special teams.

And when Mitchell Trubisky was locked in as Josh Allen’s backup QB, we all knew the QB room would be the most affected by roster cuts. And we were right. Shane Buechele and Mike White didn’t make the roster. Predictable, sure, but it doesn’t make it sting any less.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Buechele showed up to camp ready to push the conversation. The arm talent and accuracy were obvious, and the preseason numbers backed it up: 36-of-46 for 380 yards, 1 touchdown, and not a single pick. Had he stayed, Buechele offered the Bills a cheap, mobile in-house emergency QB who’s comfortable operating a quick, timing-based passing attack.

AD

And it’s not like White didn’t make a case for himself. He wrapped up the preseason with 166 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no picks (12-of-24, good for a 100.3 passer rating). On top of that, he came into camp already carrying 2,247 career passing yards in the NFL.

Moving on from White cost the Bills a steady vet profile. The kind of arm you can plug in without overhauling the game plan. Sure, Trubisky’s still around and brings that same mobility element, but let’s be real: depth-wise, Buffalo definitely trimmed back some valuable experience here. And if you thought this is as bad as it gets, you’re wrong.

The most gut-punching cut of all

The fourth cut that’ll echo in social feeds is KJ Hamler. He wasn’t just a speedy wideout with upside; fans adored him. Over time, he became a Hard Knocks storyline and a genuine fan favorite. Now, the Bills’ transaction sheet has him listed among the waived receivers.

And there were glimpses of potential during preseason. Hamler put up 5 grabs for 79 yards and a touchdown in preseason action with Buffalo. Add in his speed and the Hard Knocks spotlight, and there was real buzz he might stick as a gadget weapon or special-teams spark.

via Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 26: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on January 26, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 26 AFC Championship – Bills at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2501261203

But apparently, his history wasn’t too encouraging. His path has been rather rocky. Just three games in 2021, seven in 2022, and then all of 2023 wiped out by injury. Last year, he battled for a roster spot in Buffalo before landing on the practice squad. If he clears waivers this time around, it feels like a safe bet the Bills would stash him there again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what made it really sting was the public goodwill he had built on camera over the summer. Fans loved every bit of him on Hard Knocks. Whether it was him clowning around while leveling up from a kiddie scooter to a souped-up ride, or capping the moment with that preseason opener touchdown grab that had Bills Mafia grinning ear to ear. Exactly why Sean hates these cuts so much.