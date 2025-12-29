Sean McDermott Confirms Stance on Josh Allen’s Mistake After Bills QB Addresses Failed Play

With only five seconds left, the Buffalo Bills had one last breath against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. Quarterback Josh Allen rolled out and fired for a two-point try to Khalil Shakir in the back of the end zone. Instead, the ball sailed wide. Just like that, Eagles Nation exhaled at Highmark Stadium. The Eagles escaped with a 13-12 road win. Meanwhile, Bills Mafia stood frozen. And now, head coach Sean McDermott addressed the failed play.

Speaking after the game, the Bills coach shut down any doubt.

“[Allen] is the best quarterback in the world… I’d take him 1,000 times out of 1,000 times to make that play.”

HC McDermott also addressed the bigger question. Why chase two on the road against the Eagles instead of playing it safe? So, McDermott leaned into his belief.

“Wanted to be aggressive, going for the win… I trust Josh Allen with the ball in his hands, and I would do it over again,” the Bills’ head coach added.

That trust runs deep at Highmark Stadium. However, the coach was not alone in owning the moment. Allen did not hide either. He stepped up and faced it head-on.

“I just missed. Rolling left, got to give him a better ball,” Allen admitted in post-game.

No excuses, no deflection, just honesty. And for the Bills Mafia, that may matter even in defeat.