Sean McDermott Criticized for Pressuring Josh Allen As Bills Coach’s ‘Ugly’ Playcalling Under Fire

The box score shows a 23-19 loss for the Buffalo Bills, but for quarterback Josh Allen, the real damage was measured in hits and hurries. He was sacked a career-high eight times against the Houston Texans, a number so alarming that it’s forcing a harsh look at the Bills’ offensive philosophy that seems intent on leaving its star quarterback out to dry.

“I would tell you philosophically, you’re trailing. The worst thing that you can do, and I’ll go back to last week, is get into obvious passing situations against high-end rush units,” Dan Orlovsky said on ‘One Bills Live’ on Tuesday, November 25.

He explained that even if the Bills had an aggressive playcalling approach, they must not put all the pressure on their QB. Josh Allen was sacked eight times and hit four times during this one game. That’s different from last year, when he was sacked only 14 times. When asked about whether the Bills are too quick to place all the pressure on Allen as soon as their offense sputters, Orlovsky agreed.

“This year, the answer is yes. And that’s weird because last year the answer was no,” he said. “…Now, there are moments and games that it’s needed and the best way. But I just don’t believe again that that’s been the case more often than not this year. And it’s too quick a trigger to say bail us out, go make a special play.”

After pointing out the issue, Orlovsky suggested that the team should look to running back James Cook to help the QB. The RB kicked off the game with an explosive 45-yard touchdown run. He added that Cook has been impressive with the ball, and they should involve him more in the run and pass game to take down the pressure from Allen.

“I just think James is such a difference-making player that he needs his touches. And 17 carries on the road? It’s just not enough,” he said.

All these issues have brought the spotlight on offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The pass protection isn’t being designed to help Allen when he’s facing guys like Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Allen was sacked multiple times and was hit 12 times. McDermott even said he hated that number because it’s not a safe way to play or protect his quarterback.

On top of that, Allen made two costly decisions on his interceptions, which only made the offensive issues feel heavier. The frustration comes from the fact that the Bills aren’t getting outside help, and the only real fix people can point to is the one that feels like it’s sitting right there.

Brian Daboll is available, and he’s the coordinator who brought the best out of Allen during his initial phase (2018-21). The idea keeps floating around because the struggles keep proving why someone has to step in and change what’s happening. However, McDermott has already rejected Daboll’s entry.

Nevertheless, the Bills’ offense is becoming predictable, as it happened against the Texans. So, it wasn’t surprising that they knew exactly how to counter everything that head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Joe Brady tried to run. Hence, Orlovsky also had a few words for coach Brady.

Dan Orlovsky has issues with Joe Brady’s playcalling for Josh Allen’s O-line

Coach Brady landed in hot water after the Bills’ offense failed against the Texans. This was the third game in Allen’s career in which he ended with no touchdowns and multiple turnovers. Fans were quick to criticize coach Brady, and Orlovsky also expressed his dissatisfaction over play-calling in key situations.

“I just thought some situational play calls left a lot to be desired. And I say that with respect to Joe. It’s just at times that’s kind of been something that’s reared its ugly head this year,” he said.

Even Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans pointed out that the Bills used fewer blockers, which meant their quarterback had to survive one-on-one pass rush matchups. He added that the Bills didn’t do a good job of protecting their QB.

“It was a scheme that we don’t see much,” he said. “Most of the time, we’re getting a lot of chips, seven-man protection schemes. They really put a lot on the quarterback’s play, like guys are going to have one-on-one matchups, and they really were hoping that he could escape the pocket.”

So, Brady will need to do a better job to protect the QB when they face the Steelers and T.J. Watt in Week 13.