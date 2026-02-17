Bills’ Sean McDermott Decision Angered Ex-Star as Complaints Mount Against Terry Pegula

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 26: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on January 26, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 26 AFC Championship – Bills at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2501261203

Essentials Inside The Story The NFL shut down public NFLPA report cards

Complaints about cramped flights resurfaced

Buffalo's behind-the-scenes practices are back under the microscope

It’s been more than two days since the NFL won its grievance case against the NFLPA, ending the public release of annual report cards, which drew heavy backlash from the players. Regardless, players are simply choosing different avenues to voice what used to show up in print. Former Buffalo Bills star Jonathan Feliciano took a shot at the team’s travel arrangements, wherein Sean McDermott and assistant coaches received better treatment than the players.

“The travel was hilarious,” he wrote on X. “Nothing pissed me off more than walking passed coaches in 1st class like they were the ones about to go to war. Also training room has stars in it (the miccas, joe, Kelsey) but needs more.”

Jonathan Feliciano’s response came after a speculation made by Buffalo Sports Talk, which stated, “The NFLPA Report Cards suggest Bills players have not been happy with a few elements of the organization (training and travel mainly). Perhaps a reason why Pegula & Beane sought a Head Coach who understands the “CEO” role?”

The post hinted that Sean McDermott was involved in organizational decisions tied to player travel accommodations. As head coach, McDermott had oversight of team operations, including travel logistics such as seating arrangements. That implication did not sit well with many, Feliciano included, and it quickly drew his frustration.

Feliciano spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Buffalo. His frustration stems not from wins and losses, but from the details that shaped daily life during his tenure. While travel arrangements might sound minor, they carry significant weight among the players.

Despite the ruling, a 26-page report issued by arbitrator Scott E. Buchheit wasn’t entirely flattering to several organizations, with teams being criticized within the findings, and the Buffalo Bills were expectedly one of them.

“The Union dropped the Club in the overall rankings from prior years because ‘issues . . . previously raised [by Players] . . . have not been addressed and thus have become greater concerns,” the report read.

“The Union claimed Players were concerned that ‘current [training] staffing is inadequate to help them recover,’ and ‘travel continues to be the worst part of their experience’ because they ‘do not have a comfortable amount of space when traveling and the travel schedule itself is a source of significant dissatisfaction.’”

This brings back the 2025 moment when wide receiver Keon Coleman appeared on 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, was asked about the team receiving an F for travel, and didn’t hold back. When Anthony joked about traveling in the snow being nasty, Coleman jumped in fast. “Nasty ain’t the word.”

Then he broke down the contrast. NBA travel has fifteen people on a plane, creating space for family. However, NFL travel includes a few guys up front, and everyone else is squeezed into economy. He painted the swing vividly, too. One day, it’s 75 degrees in L.A, while the next, it’s 20 degrees in Buffalo.

Coleman even joked that those flashy jets with team logos aren’t really for the players anyway; they’re for the owner. He admitted he flew on one after getting drafted, then never again. In the end, he laughed it off, saying he’d gladly support teams spending more on travel, even tossing out a wild comparison to Kevin Hart’s Soul Plane. He probably knew it wasn’t happening, but the moment said a lot.

The 2025 edition marked the third year the NFLPA compiled the report cards, and while the league’s grievance prevents public distribution, the union has made clear it intends to continue collecting the data. While information may no longer be posted for public consumption, it doesn’t mean that it disappears inside the system.

Inside the Bills players’ criticism

The 2025 NFLPA report cards were pretty direct about their concerns about the Bills and owner Terry Pegula, as only 35 percent of players said they felt they had a comfortable amount of personal space on flights, a travel ranking of 32nd out of 32 teams. The players also rated the efficiency of the travel schedule dead last.

That mirrors what former guard Jonathan Feliciano recently shared publicly, expressing frustration over coaches and staff being seated in first class while players were packed more tightly behind them. General Manager Brandon Beane offered some context when the report surfaced.

“We put a lot of our players up [in first or business class] on the outbound [flights], we don’t put as many on the return, because depending on when we get back, some of the coaches are up there working on breaking down this film, getting ready for the next week,” Beane said.

“So, if anyone’s complaining about not being up there, it couldn’t be on the outbound and maybe would be more on the return.”

The organization also noted that after prime-time games, coaches often head directly from the plane to the facility to begin preparation for the next opponent, so certain accommodations are tied to workload as well. After failing to properly address the criticism, Beane looked to criticize the reports themselves.

“My question is how many people actually completed this survey?” he said last year. “This is the problem when you do anonymous surveys. Are we talking about six people, 12 people? You’re talking about we have 70-something players when you count our practice squad and beyond. So, it’s really hard to ascertain who gave the F-minus for their plane travel.”

The training room also drew criticism, which is understandable since Buffalo was among the most injury-affected teams in 2025, as 17 players missed a combined 246 games, averaging more than 14 missed games per injured player. If more players choose to speak openly, the conversation will continue.