Sean McDermott Explains Decision Behind James Cook's Benching in Win vs Jets

By Shreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 4, 2026 | 11:01 PM EST

Sean McDermott Explains Decision Behind James Cook’s Benching in Win vs Jets

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 4, 2026 | 11:01 PM EST

The Buffalo Bills rolled past the New York Jets with a convincing 35-8 win in Week 18, but the attention quickly shifted to Bills’ running back James Cook and his surprising benching. Cook entered the Week 18 game with a narrow lead in the 2025 NFL rushing title race. With a record within reach, many expected Buffalo to ride its star back. But Cook finished with just two carries for 15 yards before head coach Sean McDermott shut him down. Then, after the game, McDermott explained his decision with clear reasoning.

“I’m sure if he [Cook] got hurt, people would make me walk home or burn my car, I don’t know,” Sean McDermott said in the post-game presser. “That’s the give and take of the week, of, ‘okay, how long do we go [with the starters]?’ I gave him [Cook] a quarter. As I told Joe [Bills OC] during the week, I was like, ‘Alright, he’s [Cook] going to have a quarter and no more.’

“As I got closer and closer to the game, I’m like, ‘ah, a quarter’s too much,’” McDermott continued. “So I’m probably not a great gambler in the casinos, but it helped when we knew what Jonathan Taylor [did], and the afternoon he had. But we also wanted to know where, in terms of tonight’s game, that could go.”

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.

