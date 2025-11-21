Sean McDermott Expresses Major Concern After Texans Defense Expose Bills Offense

brand-logo
Buffalo Bills head coach hoped for a dominant win in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. Entering their Week 12 game, Houston knew how to stop the Josh Allen-led offense. Frustrated by the 23-19 defeat, the Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott did not shy away from highlighting the concern.

“When they hit your quarterback 12 times, I don’t like that stat at all,” the head coach said.

First, they sacked Allen 8 times, the most in any game. Also, this is his first game in the 2025 season, when he failed to score but was intercepted twice. It also exposed the lack of solid protection in the team.

