Sean McDermott Faces Uncertain Bills Future Amid Constant Struggles With Josh Allen

Sean McDermott and the Bills looked unstoppable early in the season with Josh Allen leading the charge, but not anymore. Their latest loss to the Dolphins exposed the same cracks that have plagued them for years, raising fresh doubts about McDermott’s direction. Now, the question isn’t about talent but rather time, and according to one NFL insider, time could soon be up.

“Another playoff dud could be the final straw,” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin wrote.

With a bold take on the matter, Benjamin certainly showed how uncertain the future may be for McDermott, given his current struggles.

Over his nine-year tenure, Sean McDermott has led the Buffalo Bills to seven postseason appearances with consecutive division titles, ending a postseason drought. However, the team has never made it to the Super Bowl despite the regular-season success, and this disparity is raising concerns about its future.

McDermott’s Bills have consecutively lost postseason games, notably the heartbreaking “13 Seconds” 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. With 13 seconds remaining and Buffalo up 36-33, Patrick Mahomes engineered a 44-yard drive to set up Harrison Butker’s field goal that sent the game into OT.

Currently, the clock is ticking, and reports suggest that if the Bills fall short of Super Bowl contention this season, McDermott could find his job on the line.

The quarterback, Josh Allen, remains the franchise cornerstone. Last year, after their postseason exit, Allen publicly declared he’s “extremely confident” in McDermott’s ability to lead the club to the Super Bowl this season. But Allen has come across his own struggles on the offense this season, with inconsistencies influencing performance and the outcome of the games.

Josh Allen’s struggles show in a loss to Miami

Josh Allen opened the 2025 campaign with promise, showcasing his arm and legs in a strong early stretch. His performance in that early 31-21 win against the Miami Dolphins particularly stood out with promise. However, the trajectory now seems to be going downhill.

Allen’s average time to throw spiked to 3.53 seconds during their 30-13 loss to the Dolphins, according to NextGenStats. This was the longest in his career since his rookie year. In that game, he threw for 306 yards and scored two touchdowns. These numbers weren’t particularly bad, but they had no impact on the outcome.

When receivers failed to create separation, Allen often had to manufacture plays himself; the protection broke down at critical moments, and he absorbed several heavy hits while turning the ball over.

With playoff hopes still alive, Buffalo will look to climb from their second-place spot in the division. The upcoming clashes against the Jets and Patriots could prove pivotal. Both games offer a chance to regain control of their postseason fate. With the spotlight fixed on Sean McDermott’s job security, Josh Allen’s leadership, and the team’s offense inconsistencies, the next stretch will decide whether the Bills can steady the ship or sink deeper into uncertainty.