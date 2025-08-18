Sean McDermott Gets Double Injury Boost After Bills Locker Room Hurt Roster Hopes in Bears Loss

“We’ve got more guys dinged up than I remember,” HC Sean McDermott had said following a practice on August 6 at the Bills’ training camp. His tone had made it clear – keeping players healthy was already becoming a challenge. Injuries piled up faster than expected, and by then, around 15 names had appeared on the Bills’ injury report. That’s a staggering number for any team heading into preseason. As such, when the cracks in the depth chart began showing, McDermott admitted he was “concerned with some of the pieces being out there together.” Who wouldn’t be? But just when the Bills Mafia started bracing for the worst, McDermott got a rare double dose of good news.

The first, Bills center Connor McGovern, who tweaked his hamstring during camp, just stepped forward with a reassuring update. According to Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg, McGovern revealed that he was only “held out as a precaution.” For a Bills offensive line already under scrutiny, that matters a lot as McGovern showed steady production last year, which earned him a Pro Bowl nod. Pro Football Focus even graded him at 69.6 last season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Connor McGovern moved to the Bills’ center position before the 2024 season, so he will enter his second season this year as Buffalo’s starting center. It will also be the final year of his contract. If McGovern plays anywhere close to his 2024 level, the Bills’ offense might actually thrive up front. Now, with this latest injury scare, McGovern insisted he would have suited up if it were a regular-season game. That’s exactly the kind of attitude the Bills Mafia might want from a player who is expected to protect Josh Allen.

AD

Adding to that boost was the update that came from cornerback Jordan Hancock. He had left the preseason game against Chicago with a shoulder injury, raising alarm bells. But post-game, the cornerback just revealed that he was “feeling pretty good”. Hancock had been one of the brightest spots on the field in the preseason game against the Bears. Yes, he had some miscues in coverage, but he made up for it with his energy and physicality. He played almost the entire first half at safety and recorded 8 tackles.

So, losing Jordan Hancock to injury, even temporarily, would have stung. But the cornerback quickly eased those fears. He even explained how the game “went smooth” for him, crediting the coaches for preparing him. However, both of these updates came for Sean McDermott in the shadow of an embarrassing 38-0 preseason loss to the Bears. And let’s be honest, a shutout like that never looks good for a roster that’s already facing troubles at camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

More roster depth concerns for Sean McDermott after the loss to Chicago

In their second preseason game, Chicago rolled out their first team on both offense and defense. Meanwhile, HC Sean McDermott rested most of the Bills’ starters, including Josh Allen. Then, with Mike White under center, the Bills lost yardage on three of their first four possessions. The Bears outgained them 528 to 180 yards and converted 31 first downs. That’s the kind of lopsided stat sheet that leaves any fan shaking their head.

via Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 05: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on January 5, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 05 Bills at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482250105182

Yes, the Bills leaned heavily on their second and third-string players. But should that excuse such a flat performance? Damar Hamlin missed a key tackle. Bishop, as mentioned, struggled in coverage. Even backups need to show fight when the opportunity comes. And McDermott echoed that sentiment after the game. He admitted he expected players to step up, but he “didn’t sense that.” Doesn’t that sting more than the scoreline?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Preseason is about evaluation. But if the reserves aren’t seizing their chance, what does that say about Buffalo’s roster depth? And this wasn’t a one-off concern. Training camp had already exposed issues. Offensive linemen rotated in and out, forcing backups into first-team reps. Linebackers and safeties found themselves thrown into pressure situations. McDermott even dialed back contact at practice to protect players. Yet, the bumps and strains just kept coming.

Moreover, on paper, the Bills entered camp with solid depth. But injuries have changed that position fast. The preseason loss? It shouldn’t spark panic, but it should spark urgency. Sean McDermott knows he has a talented core led by Josh Allen. What he doesn’t know yet is whether the roster behind them can hold up. That answer will truly decide how far the Bills go this year in the league.