Sean McDermott Gets Shaky Position Group Update After Bills Miss 11 Players at Camp

Sean McDermott’s BuffaloBills wrapped up their opening week at St. John Fisher University with championship expectations. Seven days of grinding through nearly two-hour practices, including two fully padded sessions, took place. Josh Allen and the team received applause from Bills Mafia, with both Allen and Dion Dawkins earning the loudest cheers. The 2025 Bills Training Camp runs through 11 total practices to prepare for what could be their Super Bowl breakthrough season. Depth chart battles emerged, while role clarity began to take shape. Early standout performances immediately caught the coaching staff’s attention. However, questions remain about whether this talented roster can finally overcome its playoff struggles, and NFL analysts may hold the answer.

Thursday brought some sobering assessments from Bills camp. Joe Mario from Locked on Bills dropped truth bombs about Sean McDermott’s shakiest position group. The safety room has Mario worried, despite some promising pieces in place. Taylor Rapp anchors the group with veteran leadership, but depth concerns run deep. Mario didn’t mince words about the secondary situation. “I think outside of Taylor Rapp, you don’t have to in Damar if you have to start. Even though I think he is a fine depth player, as we still need a lot to learn about Cole Bishop, it’s the position group that I put last. Again, although there is some ceiling,” he explained. The assessment stings because it highlights Buffalo’s most vulnerable spot heading into a championship window.

Cole Bishop remains the biggest question mark. The 2024 rookie safety needs time to develop, but Buffalo might not have that luxury if injuries strike. Damar Hamlin provides inspiration and solid depth, but starting him regularly raises concerns about overall defensive effectiveness. Derek Forest brings potential, while Jordan Hancock adds another intriguing option. The backup quarterback battle has become equally messy. Mitchell Trubisky was viewed as the favorite to land the backup job behind Josh Allen once again, but Mike White is making things interesting. Through six practices, both quarterbacks have split second-team reps evenly. Tuesday showcased both sides of Trubisky’s game perfectly.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 24, 2024; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) listen to instruction from offensive coordinator Joe Brady during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Trubisky delivered a gorgeous deep ball to Deon Cain for a touchdown that had coaches nodding in approval. Minutes later, he threw a reckless cross-body pass that became an easy interception. Mike White has provided steadier play throughout camp, showing better pocket presence and decision-making. The Bills can save $2.5 million on the cap while incurring $750,000 in dead cap by releasing Mitchell Trubisky, making this competition financially interesting too.

On the other hand, the running back room presents different challenges. James Cook wants expanded third-down duties after Ty Johnson handled most of those snaps last season. Cook has pushed for every-down back status publicly, but camp reps haven’t reflected that desire yet. Joe Brady feels no pressure to change a system that worked beautifully in 2024.

Ray Davis rounds out the backfield trio, with all three likely making the final roster again. Cook’s contract year adds urgency to his quest for more touches, but the Bills won’t fix what isn’t broken. Their running game ranked among the league’s best last season. Sean McDermott faces mounting injury concerns across multiple position groups, making depth evaluation crucial throughout camp. The safety situation particularly worries coaches, as multiple injuries could expose serious weaknesses in Buffalo’s championship defense.

Sean McDermott’s Bills face injury struggles early in training camp

The Buffalo Bills’ return to training camp has been overshadowed by an alarming wave of injuries. It’s been just a week since the squad reconvened, and already several key players are sidelined. The latest addition to the growing list is first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston, a cornerback who is now nursing a right knee injury. Hairston, a former Wildcat, went down during a non-contact drill on Tuesday, where players were performing a pass-rush maneuver. The incident occurred while he was rounding a hoop and going for a tackle dummy. After being on the ground for several minutes, Hairston limped off the field with the training staff, making his way to the medical tent. He didn’t return to practice, and now the team awaits test results to determine the severity of his injury.

Taron Johnson, a fellow cornerback, was hopeful after the incident, stating, “I’ve seen guys be down for long periods of time and actually be OK, so I’m hoping that’s something like that.” His optimism is shared by teammate Dane Jackson, who expressed frustration over the nature of the injury, “You hate to see it, especially when it’s non-contact…It was a freak little trip-up.”

Hairston is far from the only player on the shelf. A total of 11 Bills players are currently out, and the injury bug has bitten both rookies and veterans alike. From wide receiver Elijah Moore dealing with leg soreness to offensive tackle Spencer Brown battling a lingering back issue, the Bills are facing a difficult preseason. Players such as Dawson Knox (hamstring), Tyler Bass (pelvic soreness), Kaden Prather (hamstring), Curtis Samuel (hamstring), Tyrell Shavers (right ankle), Terrel Bernard (hamstring), Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (calf), Dorian Williams (calf), and Alec Anderson (sore knee) – all are injured. Head coach Sean McDermott noted, “You’re trying to move the team forward and develop, but it also allows an opportunity for us to see somebody step in and do the job.” The team will need to find ways to keep its roster healthy and get through this tough stretch.