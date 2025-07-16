Sean McDermott Gets Welcome Injury Update After Bills Add Landon Jackson to PUP List

In Buffalo, the headlines twist unexpectedly—leadership climbs (rather sticks out like an odd duck) while the roster stumbles as Sean McDermott is entering his ninth season as the Bills’ HC. Even though analysts have awarded him the crown of “top coaches,” he wears his tenure like a question mark. No Super Bowl. No ring. As if not being able to grab the Lombardi, unlike other names on the list (Tomlin and Reid), was not enough, another news threat to undo his well-curated draft season shopping.

The Bills announced that third-round rookie Landon Jackson won’t report, his absence a silent drain on McDermott’s new-age D-line strategy. Just months ago, Sean McDermott strutted into the free agency offseason fueled by a franchise-record 525 points in the 2024 season. “You’ve got to hit on the draft picks,” he insisted, the blueprint for success clear this offseason. But the draft isn’t hitting back, or maybe the stars just are not aligning. The calendar days are slipping away with training camp just around the corner at St. John Fisher. Teams began shuffling players onto the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, each name marking a quiet setback.

And recently joining the list is rookie defensive end Landon Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list just as training camp opened. The news came on the same day rookies were due to report, while veterans are expected on July 23. Bills beat reporter Muki Hawkins addressed fan concerns with a reassuring message on X: “Landon Jackson PUP is precautionary. Remember it’s training camp. Bills are fine tuning every measure. Jackson status isn’t a lengthy one. But Stay tuned!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Although the team hasn’t released official details, the injury likely occurred during Jackson’s time away from the facility after June’s minicamp. Prior to the break, Jackson had no reported issues and was practicing without problems. Beat reporter Matt Parrino followed up with more clarity, stating, “A league source tells me the team is hopeful he’ll be ready for the start of practice next week.” That timeline gives fans hope that the setback is minor.

Buffalo selected Jackson with the 72nd overall pick in the third round of the 2025 draft. The 22-year-old edge rusher from Arkansas was seen as a strong addition to McDermott’s defensive front. The Bills were one of six teams to begin rookie camp this week, along with the 49ers, Seahawks, Dolphins, Giants, and Ravens. With an injury update on the rookie, McDermott can peacefully get back to his roster development, which reads like fine dining this season.

Sean McDermott ready with his ‘A’ level players?

Sean McDermott has quietly shaped a powerhouse in Buffalo. With five AFC East titles and seven playoff appearances in eight seasons, the former underdog franchise is now a contender this season. The Bills hadn’t reached the playoffs in 17 years before his arrival. Now they’re built to go deep. This offseason, they reloaded. Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi bring major power to the trenches. The draft only added more teeth to that defense.

Offensively, the Bills were explosive in 2024, but that didn’t stop GM Brandon Beane from making tweaks. With MVP Josh Allen at the helm, most of the core returns. The offensive line stays intact. All top tight ends are back. Three of the top five receivers return. And now there’s Josh Palmer to replace Amari Cooper. The draft focus shifted to upgrading depth and speed, especially out wide.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers Aug 17, 2024 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott left and quarterback Josh Allen 17 talk on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCharlesxLeClairex 20240817_lbm_al8_002

New weapons like Palmer, Elijah Moore, and Laviska Shenault Jr. add layers to the playbook. They’re not household names, but they bring balance and options. The Bills didn’t just react to playoff failure—they diagnosed and responded to the failing defensive line. The moves have been called some of the most deliberate and calculated in the NFL this year. Buffalo is aiming for more than just another playoff run. The goal is clear: championship or bust.

The painful playoff exits to the Chiefs still haunt them. But this time, they seem ready. This roster might be the most complete under McDermott. His seat isn’t hot—it’s strategic. “If you’re drafting the right players you can fill most of those voids. You can only have so many ‘A’ level players on your team. Guys need to step up from the bottom third of your roster and develop.” Sean said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This could be McDermott’s defining season, even though he trails behind Stefanski. The system is built. The firepower is loaded. If the Bills break through, his name will be in the top tier.