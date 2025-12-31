Sean McDermott Has Strong Words on Josh Allen Losing His Cool, Announces Injury Update on Bills QB

Essentials Inside The Story One missed throw in the final seconds flipped everything, and instantly put Josh Allen under the spotlight

Sean McDermott's response revealed trust on the surface, but hinted at deeper concerns beneath the loss

With playoff positioning settled and Allen's status now uncertain, Buffalo faces a tense decision heading into the final week

For Josh Allen, the difference between hero and heartbreak was a single throw to the right. His losing control after missing the 2-point conversion at the end of the fourth quarter is one of the hot takes from the thriller between the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles. While the 13-12 score helped the Eagles in earning their 11th win of the season, the Bills have some questions to answer. And when the reporters asked about Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott nicely backed his quarterback.

“I would say there’s probably some plays he wants back from that standpoint of trying to find something maybe down the field a little bit more than he if looks back at it would want to do again,” said Sean McDermott to the reporters, via the Buffalo Bills channel. “He’s got a good feel, a good sense of being able to self-correct game to game, usually series to series as well.”

“So, full trust in him, obviously. I wouldn’t disagree, maybe a couple of plays that maybe just pressing a little bit too much, especially when early on things don’t go maybe the way we want them to, or we don’t get into the rhythm we need to. But nobody’s better, as good as him in terms of going into the next game and making that correction. So, I’m fully confident in him.”

With the scoreboard reading 13-12 in favor of the Eagles, the Bills went for the 2-point conversion instead of a field goal after scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Only five seconds remained for the game to end, and the Bills made the play. Soon after getting the ball, Josh Allen aimed for Khalil Shakir, but the ball went further to Shakir’s right. There was no one to catch it, and they missed the two points, leading to their fifth loss of the season.

Imago Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the preseason NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers on Friday August 16, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. /CSM NFL 2019: Bills vs Panthers AUG 16 – ZUMAc04_ 20190816_zaf_c04_148 Copyright: xJacobxKupfermanx

After missing the 2-point conversion, the camera immediately focused on Josh Allen. The QB was upset and was about to throw his helmet on the ground. Even McDermott had the same facial reaction as him. Allen’s frustration was also evident during the post-game press conference.

“Yeah, I just missed. Rolling left, I’ve got to get him a better ball,” said Allen.

It was a bit surprising from the Bills. They could have gone for the field goal and taken the game into overtime. While it does not guarantee their victory, it would have certainly reduced their chances of losing the game.

To make things even worse, they also missed out on whatever little chance they had of coming out as the top seed in the AFC. If they had won the game, they would have been 12-4. Going into Week 18, if the Broncos and Patriots lost, and the Bills won, all three teams would be at 13-4. However, now, they are locked at the 7th seed.

A costly call indeed, but it does not diminish Allen’s credibility. He had a great performance, despite the loss. He went 23-for-35 for 262 yards with seven carries for 27 yards and two touchdowns.

They should focus on the future after they secured the 7th seed in the AFC. But the future also looks a bit shaky for Josh Allen as Sean McDermott gives a disturbing update.

Josh Allen is suffering from soreness

For Josh Allen, it was not just the last-minute loss or taking the blame post the Eagles game. His physical condition also took a hit after the game, and Sean McDermott confirmed it.

“He’s dealing with some soreness,” McDermott said. “He looks kind of like last week a little bit, but maybe in a slightly better spot than early part of last week, like he was.”

According to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, the reigning MVP came out of the stadium’s X-ray room and limped on his right leg while walking.

Following the head coach’s statement, it doesn’t look to be much of an issue right now. As things stand now, McDermott could sit out his star QB for the last game of the season against the Jets. It will give Allen proper rest before entering the playoffs.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen whether the head coach will rest the quarterback, especially since his streak is on the line. Allen is currently at 39 total TDs. Scoring one more will ensure his 40 TD streak for six years (tying Aaron Rodgers for the most seasons with 40+ total touchdowns). Will the HC prioritize the streak, or will he bench Allen and give lesser-experienced players a chance? Also, with the playoffs nearing, the Buffalo Bills will hope to return to their winning ways.