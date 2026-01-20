Sean McDermott Linked to Next HC Job After Bills Fired HC Post Playoff Loss

Essentials Inside The Story League insiders already see a short list of teams for Sean McDermott that could line up surprisingly fast

Sean McDermott isn’t stepping away from his coaching duties after his sudden departure from the Buffalo Bills. Just hours after the team parted ways with McDermott, the talk of his next potential destination started making the rounds. Joining the conversation is the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who believes the former Buffalo coach has a clear direction in mind. So, which are the potential franchises in question?

During his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, journalist Tom Pelissero listed the potential landing spots for Sean McDermott, who got sacked by the team on Monday after another disappointing season that didn’t conclude in a Super Bowl win.

“It doesn’t make a ton of sense for him to go into a total rebuild,” he said. “He’s 51 years old. He’s been there every year, been in the playoffs…I don’t really see him going to, I’m going to go to Arizona or I’m going to go to Las Vegas.

I think the teams to watch for Sean McDermott are potentially the Steelers, though that would be outside of their normal bucket in terms of who they look to hire. Baltimore is certainly one that I could see making a lot of sense for Sean McDermott. And the other one would be Tennessee.”

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter earlier revealed that McDermott wants to continue coaching, and the aforementioned teams could indeed serve him well. The Pittsburgh Steelers as an organization stand out for their patience and stability, as the Rooney family has hired just three head coaches since 1970. But whoever takes charge next will have to deal with challenges such as finding a franchise quarterback, improving the stagnant offense, and managing the aging defense.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens present a rare chance to guide two proven NFL stars who powered the offense in the 2025 season. Running back Derrick Henry delivered a terrific season with 1,595 rushing yards at age 31. However, QB Lamar Jackson’s multiple injuries limited his production. If his form gets better, the team already has a winning roster to perform strongly next year.

Lastly, the Tennessee Titans had a terrible roster and coaching situation in this campaign. However, recent front-office changes could lead to a positive turnaround. Mike Borgonzi is currently managing the roster and coaching search, while Chad Brinker handles broader operations. Other teams having an opening for a head coach role include the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, Sean McDermott’s search comes after the Bills move on from him.

Buffalo releases Sean McDermott after another playoff exit

The Buffalo Bills had a powerful campaign with just five regular-season losses. And many viewed them as ‌strong contenders to lift the Lombardi Trophy this time. However, the team couldn’t break their playoff curse after losing 33-30 to the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round. This marked their fourth time in the past five seasons.

The disappointment engulfed the organization, even leading to the firing of head coach Sean McDermott on Monday. Owner Terry Pegula weighed in on his decision, calling the move a leadership reform.

“Sean has done an admirable job of leading our football team for the past nine seasons,” owner Terry Pegula said. “But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level…”

McDermott leaves Buffalo with a powerful 98–50 regular-season record and an 8–8 postseason mark. Under him, the team made two AFC championship appearances and won five consecutive divisional titles from 2020 to 2024. Moreover, he was responsible for ending the franchise’s 18-year playoff drought in 2017. Having worked in the NFL since 2001, Sean holds vast experience beyond the Bills.

The Philadelphia Eagles were his first team, where he spent nine seasons and worked in multiple roles. These included assistant head coach, linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator. He later joined the Carolina Panthers as defensive coordinator before serving as head coach on Pegula’s team in 2017. Sean McDermott thanked the Bills Mafia, the Pegula family, and the organization in his message, describing his time in Buffalo as a “gift.” While Buffalo offered him his first head coaching opportunity, it likely won’t be his last.