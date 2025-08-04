Sean McDermott Makes Bills Take 5-Figure Loss For Josh Allen During Training Camp 

With the regular season ticking close, teams are in a rush to secure prized weapons around their QBs. One such scenario has unfolded in Buffalo to make a massive upgrade to Josh Allen’s offensive weaponry. But that move could come with a cost for the Bills’ HC Sean McDermott.

It wasn’t the kind of move that made a massive splash; a blockbuster trade, a star’s injury or a viral highlight reel. Instead, it was a simple announcement on the team’s official X feed: “We have signed OL Dan Feeny and released OL Rush Reimer.” At first glance, it might look like a standard move. But for McDermott and QB Josh Allen, it was anything but routine. This small shift hinted at the lengths to which Buffalo will go, financially and strategically, to ensure their franchise QB has the shield he needs.

To get Feeny, considered one of the savvier, more reliable OL available, the Bills are the five-figure loss: a $15,00 dead-cap charge. It’s the ripple from cutting rookie Rush Reimer, whose three-year, $2.98 million contract had barely left the ink dry. For this new season, his cap hit could have been around $845,000 if he’d made the final 53. But with the addition of Feeny for Josh Allen, the 5 figure loss seems small compared to the upside the duo could bring.

What led McDermott and GM Brandon Beane to make such a move? For starters, protecting Allen is the franchise’s north star. Allen, who makes magic behind even modest lines, has faced more than his share of pressure. Last season, the Bills’ offensive line ranked mid-tier in pass protection win rate, forcing Allen to escape and improvise at an elite clip. That’s the stuff of highlight reels, but also risky turnover rates and anxious coaches. Enter Dan Feeny, a veteran known for his toughness and versatility at guard. With the assurance of a tried and tested guard, Allen can rest a little easier for the ’25 campaign. And on the heels of major injuries hitting Sean McDermott’s roster, this move just might be what the doctor ordered.

Injury crisis for Sean McDermott and Josh Allen

Josh Allen is all-in for this team with his team-first mentality. It’s a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by McDermott either. As the coach noted recently, “I’m extremely appreciative of the guys and their mindset, and I really believe that starts at the top with Josh. Very unselfish in his approach” But even with the perfect mindset for cheering his team on, Josh Allen finds himself without many key players that contribute to his success.

The WR room looks critical at this point. Only Koen Coleman and Elijah Moore remain healthy. Khalil Shakir (Allen’s prized target) is on a week-to-week scenario with a high-ankle sprain. Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel are both out with groin / hamstring injuries. Rookie CB Maxwell Hairston also finds himself on the sideline for about three weeks owing to his LCL sprain. And these are only the beginning of the list. 11 more stars find themselves on the list of battered and bruised, with Spencer Brown (back), Dawson Knox (hamstring), and Tyler Bass (pelvic soreness) to name a few.

With the addition of Dan Feeny at guard, Josh Allen’s security becomes a little tighter and better. As the regular season looms, these incremental improvements start to look like chess moves in a grander strategy. Injuries and unpredictable camp performances have already forced Buffalo to re-examine every roster spot. If Buffalo’s season ends with a parade, nobody will remember the $15,000 cap hit. If an extra tick of protection gives Allen a game-winning strike in January, every penny will have been worth it. Allen & Co. already seem ready for explosions, even with injury scares across the board. The only question is how well these explosions will play out on the gridiron once September is finally here.