Sean McDermott Makes Final Decision on Bills Coach After Josh Allen Addressed Back-to-Back Losses

Head Coach Sean McDermott faces a rough defensive truth. The Buffalo Bills’ defense, once a strength, now looks like a sieve. Seven years ago, McDermott famously took over defensive play-calling mid-game to steady a sinking ship. That move sparked a late surge even in defeat.

Today, the Bills sit at a similar crossroads after a tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The defense gave up 335 yards in the first half alone, nearly repeating past mistakes. But unlike 2018, McDermott decided against seizing control of the defense. Why? That question hangs over Buffalo as the team heads into its bye week.

>McDermott’s decision to stick with defensive coordinator Bobby Babich shows trust. But also raises eyebrows. The defense under Babich hasn’t improved much this season. By Week 6, Buffalo ranks 17th in yards and points allowed per game. And in run defense? Dead last.

They surrender 5.75 per rush and struggle to stop third-down conversions. Sean McDermott insisted, “Playing good defense starts up front,” but admitted the Bills often miss those key assignments.

Still, Coach chose to let Babich grow into the role instead of stepping in. Babich is young and in his second coordinator season. McDermott’s vote of confidence might aim to preserve the continuity and prevent a knock to Babich’s career ambitions. But the defense’s performance suggests that patience has limits.

The challenges are clear: the Bills need fundamentals fixed and a defense that can stop the run and cover receivers reliably. His blunt words after Monday’s loss showed frustration but also a firm plan to work on the basics.

“It’s fundamentals and we’re working on that. I can promise you that. We’re going to continue to work on it because it’s got to improve.” The bye week offers a chance for reflection and growth. But for now, the star quarterback is feeling the sting of consecutive defeats.

Josh Allen confronts team struggles

Josh Allen doesn’t sugarcoat the Bills’ situation. After back-to-back losses, he says, “It’s gonna eat at me the next two weeks.” The offense sputtered, going three-and-out multiple times despite chances to close gaps. Allen threw two costly interceptions and admitted, “A lot of stuff to clean up.”

The Bills’ offense, once a juggernaut scoring over 30 points in early games, has stalled. They scored 20 and 14 points in their last two losses. Allen called out the lack of support from the offensive line and wide receivers, and the growing burden on running back James Cook to make plays.

“We had our opportunities to take advantage of and we didn’t,” Allen said. “It sucks when you feel like two-thirds of your team (special teams and defense) are doing their job and you’re the team not to pull your weight.”

McDermott sums it up well: “We’ve got to dive deep into what we’re doing…and then the execution at the end of the day, we’ve got to start from ground zero and work our way back up.” The Bills are at a critical point: clean up the errors, learn fast, and hit the field sharper.