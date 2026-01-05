Sean McDermott Makes Personal Confession on Bills’ Final Game at Highmark Stadium

Head coach Sean McDermott did not hide his emotions after his Buffalo Bills closed out their season at Highmark Stadium with a dominant 35-8 win over the New York Jets. With the Bills set to move to a new stadium next season and opening playoffs on the road next, this Week 18 game felt bigger than the score. So, after the final whistle, McDermott made a personal confession about the environment and the fans at Highmark Stadium.

“I felt a little guilty looking up in the stands, I’m supposed to be coaching,” Sean McDermott said in the post-game presser. “Just taking a second or two to look up into the stands, people singing Mr. Brightside. I mean, come on, where else does that happen in the NFL, right? That type of togetherness, that type of fellowship, community, love of their team and of each other. I’ll never forget it. Special moment.”

After nine seasons in Buffalo, Sean McDermott felt it was important to soak it all in at Highmark Stadium for one last time. He also praised the Bills Mafia for staying, singing, and showing love to the Bills.

