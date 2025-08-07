Sean McDermott Makes Unpopular QB Decision as Josh Allen Has Hard Time Trusting Bills WR

Josh Allen is coming in 2025 as a changed man. Last year, he put the league on fire with his first MVP and almost knocked the Chiefs out. During the offseason, he got married to Hailee Steinfeld. Things have changed. But Sean McDermott just announced a move that may not go down easily in the Bills Mafia.

If you’re a Bills fan holding a ticket to Saturday’s lone preseason home game against the Giants on August 9 and expecting to see No. 17 trot out at Highmark. Josh Allen will be in street clothes. The coach announced it with the sort of calm finality that only preseason decisions carry, “Josh won’t play. Mitch (Trubisky) will start.” And that’s that.

On the flipside, it’s early in camp. Timing’s off. And Josh Allen’s eyes are locked in, not on defenders, not on coaches, but on his WR Joshua Palmer. He wants to make it work. But not blindly.

During a recent Hard Knocks video, Allen said, “The best thing that you can do between a quarterback and receiver is have that open line of communication. Understanding each other’s expectations, of when I’m thinking of releasing the ball, or where he’s expecting it to be.”

That’s not just a throwaway preseason quote. That’s the subtext of the Bills’ entire training camp. Allen, for all his cannon-arm magic and wild man scrambles, needs trust. Needs rhythm. Needs to know where his guy will be when it matters.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!