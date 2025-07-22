Sean McDermott May Cut Ties With Bills QB After Josh Allen Returns to Old Habits

The Buffalo Bills‘ 2025 training camp kicks off this week. And the usual buzz surrounds Josh Allen as he works with his revamped receiving corps. But while fans will be watching every deep ball and red zone connection, there’s another competition quietly heating up behind the scenes. Over at the backup QB stations, there’s an interesting dynamic developing. The reps are being split carefully. The coaching staff is watching closely. Every throw seems to carry a little extra weight. It’s the kind of position battle that usually flies under the radar – until suddenly it doesn’t.

Recently, Mike Schopp and The Bulldog dropped interesting tidbits during their conversation with Sal Capaccio. Their conversation this week revealed more than just casual camp talk – it exposed a real tension in the Bills’ QB room. As Buffalo prepares to open training camp, the discussion kept circling back to one pressing question that Sean McDermott must answer: Is Mitchell Trubisky the best insurance policy behind Josh Allen? “I’m not a Trubisky believer at all,” Bulldog admitted during the segment. “I’m pretty much done with Trubisky.” When pressed about whether Mike White could win the job, Capaccio didn’t hesitate: “I do. I think he’ll get his shot… I think Mike White has a shot here.“

Trubisky’s 2024 season featured mostly mop-up duty, with his biggest action coming in a meaningless Week 18 game. Meanwhile, White fought his way from the practice squad to a roster spot, showing the kind of grit that makes coaches take notice. Now with both under contract, Sean McDermott faces a fascinating dilemma.

As Capaccio noted, “They feel comfortable with Trubisky… but I think Mike White has an opportunity here.” That word – “opportunity” – lingers. Because in the NFL, opportunities often come at someone else’s expense. If White outperforms Trubisky this preseason, McDermott might decide comfort isn’t enough when it comes to protecting the Bills’ Super Bowl dreams.

While all eyes are on the backup QB battle, there’s another factor looming over this competition – what happens if Josh Allen falls back into his old ways?

Josh Allen’s old habits loom large

That backup QB battle everyone’s dissecting? It might become much more than just insurance talk if Josh Allen starts hearing whispers from his past. We all remember those moments – the forced throws into triple coverage when a checkdown was wide open, the happy feet in clean pockets, those split-second lapses in mechanics that turned simple plays into adventures. These weren’t just growing pains; they were tendencies baked into Allen’s gunslinger DNA.

Last year’s ‘everybody eats’ approach – where Allen spread the ball evenly instead of locking onto one star receiver – worked because the Bills’ offense clicked like perfect clockwork. A league‑high 13 different players caught at least one touchdown pass, proving the offense’s unpredictability. This kept defenses guessing – they couldn’t just bracket Khalil Shakir and call it a day. Gabriel Davis, Keon Coleman, and others all got their share of meaningful touches, making the offense unpredictable and effective.

But take a good look at this year’s receiving corps – it’s a collection of solid role players without a true headliner. Shakir’s reliable, but he’s not the type to demand double coverage. Joshua Palmer makes tough catches, but he’s never been a WR1. Elijah Moore flashes potential, yet disappears for stretches. And Coleman? The raw talent is there, but he’s still learning how to win against NFL corners.

Here’s where things get dangerous. When Allen doesn’t have that one receiver he trusts implicitly – like he did with Stefon Diggs – he tends to revert to his gunslinger ways. Remember those forced throws into triple coverage? The reckless scrambles when his first read isn’t open? The fumbles that come from holding the ball too long? That version of Allen might resurface if he’s staring down at five decent options but no true safety valve.

The Bills’ front office built this receiver room to keep defenses guessing, but there’s a fine line between balanced and bland. Without a clear go-to guy in crunch time, Allen could start pressing. And when he presses, mistakes follow. More interceptions and risky decisions. This is where that backup QB situation gets interesting. If Allen’s old habits return and the turnovers pile up, Sean McDermott won’t just be evaluating his starter. He’ll be rethinking his entire QB room.

Because when your franchise QB starts playing loose with the football, suddenly the guy holding the clipboard doesn’t seem so replaceable anymore. And if Trubisky can’t prove he’s the right insurance policy? Well, that’s when ‘everybody eats’ could turn into ‘nobody’s safe.’