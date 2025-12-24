Sean McDermott Refuses To Take Eagles for Granted As Nick Sirianni Makes Final Decision on Sitting Jalen Hurts

Essentials Inside The Story Bills HC Sean McDermott is treating Eagles as a top-tier threat

Philly’s defense ranks 3rd in the league (allowing only 19.3 PPG)

McDermott also reflected on the Bill's 2023 overtime loss to Philly

Some teams coast into the playoffs. Others sharpen their knives. As Week 17 approaches, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is treating the Philadelphia Eagles like a heavyweight opponent, leaving nothing up to chance. When McDermott addressed the media about Sunday’s matchup, he didn’t just praise the Eagles; he dissected them.

“Very talented roster,” McDermott began in his presser. “We know who Saquon [Barkley] is. He’s a Hall of Fame player. Their offensive line, very talented as well. Done a great job with the coaching that goes along there, with coach [Jeff] Stoutland, and then the offense overall. It’s a tough unit to stop. The run game, in particular, is real.”

Saquon Barkley’s 2,005 rushing yards last season are still fresh in everyone’s mind. While his 2025 numbers have dipped to 1,072 rushing yards through 15 games, McDermott isn’t buying into any narrative of decline. Under the tutelage of offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles’ run game has been brutally effective against opponents all season. Philly’s rushing offense may be ranked 15th, and their scoring offense 16th (per FOX Rankings), but McDermott isn’t convinced.

“I know [what] the numbers say and I’m not buying the numbers,” Sean McDermott further added. He highlighted the defensive front, led by coordinator Vic Fangio, and praised young cornerback Cooper DeJean’s impact. Philly’s defense ranks third in the league, allowing just 19.3 points per game. The offense can take a breather because of this, and that’s why McDermott isn’t buying into the “numbers narrative.”

“They’ve got a talented roster. They’ve got a good team,” McDermott concludes. “I think in ‘23, we came within a whisker of beating them, so give them their props. We respect their team and how they’ve won and certainly defending Super Bowl champs. We go to work today to work at it.”

McDermott is, of course, referring to the Week 12 clash of the 2023 season, where they tied the game 31-31 to head to overtime. That game could’ve gone either way; the Bills kicked a field goal, but the Eagles countered with a touchdown and won 37-34. McDermott still remembers that close game.

What’s more, McDermott’s caution feels warranted given Buffalo’s recent struggles. The Bills barely escaped the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, winning 23-20 in a game that required back-to-back defensive stands to protect a three-point lead. Josh Allen just threw for 130 yards, and the offense leaned heavily on running back James Cook’s 117-yard, two-touchdown performance. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, that inconsistency is troubling. Adding another worry to this is Josh Allen’s “day-to-day” status with soreness in his right foot.

The Bills need this game. Buffalo must win their final two contests and hope for help from multiple AFC teams to secure a first-round bye. And against an Eagles squad playing with purpose, McDermott knows his team can’t afford another shaky performance.

Nick Sirianni keeps his foot on the gas

While some coaches might rest their starters with a playoff position locked, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is doing the opposite. When asked on 94 WIP about playing franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts and other key players in Week 17, Sirianni all but confirmed the lineup.

“This is a week that we have to get better. This is an opportunity for us to go out there,” Sirianni said. “We’ve been on short week after short week. We’re finally on a normal week as far as our rest goes. So this is a really important week for us, practice-wise, game-wise, to go and get better, and we’ll see how everything plays itself out. But really important week for us to improve as a football team.”

Translation: Jalen Hurts and the starters are playing.

Philadelphia has motivation beyond just winning. Philly can still move up to the NFC’s No. 2 seed with a victory in their season finale and some help from one of three teams. Either the Chicago Bears lose their game, or the Seattle Seahawks lose, or the Green Bay Packers end with a loss or a tie. The Eagles are currently locked into at least the No. 3 seed.

A victory over Buffalo before Week 18 would provide the momentum and validation Philly desperately needs entering the playoffs. With the second seed in play and the Bills providing a legitimate playoff-caliber test, Sirianni is treating Week 17 like a postseason tuneup. No wonder Sean McDermott isn’t taking anything for granted. The defending champs aren’t planning on coasting into January.