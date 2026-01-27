Sean McDermott Reportedly Tried to Undermine Josh Allen as Ex-Bills Starter Backs HC’s Firing

While the Buffalo Bills continue to look for new leadership, the latest details have revealed what really went wrong behind the scenes. Turns out, the issues were deeper than a playoff loss, and star quarterback Josh Allen and former head coach Sean McDermott reportedly never clicked. As Allen became the face of the franchise, the relationship between the two fell apart. That tension may explain why the Bills ultimately parted ways with McDermott.

While speaking with sports radio host Jim Rome, reporter Tyler Dunne discussed the fragile relationship between Josh Allen and McDermott.

“Not necessarily toxic,” he said. “…It wasn’t that bad. But the relationship wasn’t that great either…I feel like when the calculus changed and Terry Pegula, the owner, Brandon Beane in the GM scouts, coaches, players, all kind of realized that the operation should flow through Josh Allen,” he said. “Like this is the center of your universe. Sean McDermott did not get on board with that. He believed the team kind of runs through him, his culture…”

Based on his conversations with coaches, players, and insiders, Dunne thinks the relationship between Allen and McDermott lacked real alignment. And the tension had been building for years. Yet, the reporter didn’t downplay McDermott’s efforts to transform the Bills. He highlighted how the former coach ended Buffalo’s 17-year playoff drought in 2017 and recharged the team after it had a terrible 2015 season with a 7-8 record under former head coach Rex Ryan.

But while McDermott helped establish a winning culture, Dunne thinks everything changed once Allen evolved from a raw prospect from Wyoming into a true NFL superstar and MVP-level quarterback. The cracks widened after the Bills’ playoff losses, especially the “13 seconds” AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. Dunne highlighted how McDermott overruled his special teams and took over defensive play-calling after former DC Leslie Frazier’s exit.

And instead of taking accountability, he pinned the blame on his assistants. Dunne revealed that both McDermott and Josh Allen have more playoff wins than their counterparts. But they still have not made a single Super Bowl appearance. To further back his argument, he pointed out that the Bills didn’t thrive under McDermott’s defensive identity. They lost the last six playoff games while the defense allowed 25 touchdowns, 13 field goals, forced only 12 punts, and created only three turnovers.

Meanwhile, Dunnes’ remarks come after a former Bills player supported the coach’s firing.

Jerry Hughes supports Buffalo for firing Josh Allen’s coach

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, who played under McDermott for five seasons, didn’t sugarcoat his stance on the latter’s firing. While reacting to the team’s recent 30-33 loss to the Denver Broncos, he supported McDermott’s sacking. In fact, he went a step further and revealed that they should have done it years ago.

The conversation picked up steam on X when Hughes questioned the lack of an official review during overtime of the Bills’ divisional loss. From there, he circled back to the disappointing 2021 conference loss.

“If the coach can manage to lose a football game in 13 seconds after the QB put together phenomenal play after phenomenal play. That coach should be fired, he wrote on January 26. “Seems like someone was on borrowed time.”

USA Today via Reuters Sep 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jerry Hughes (55) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, the 42-36 overtime loss against the Chiefs is indeed one of the most painful moments in the franchise’s history. With just 13 seconds left on the clock, Josh Allen connected with wideout Gabe Davis for a go-ahead touchdown. However, they ended up kicking the ball through the end zone and playing extremely soft coverage. Later, Kansas City scored a game-tying field goal and won eventually in overtime.

Hughes made another cutting remark while responding to a user who criticized the Bills’ decision to fire McDermott.

“If u want to win a SB you should,” Hughes wrote.

Hughes’ stance is hard to ignore, given Buffalo’s defensive struggles in recent playoff exits. They allowed the Broncos to score 23.6 points in the last meeting. In the player’s view, accountability had to start at the top if Buffalo wants a championship. And while Josh Allen is grateful for McDermott’s efforts, the reality of their relationship is a hard pill to swallow.