Sean McDermott Rings Alarm Bells for Josh & Co. as $9 Billion AFC Team Threatens Bills

Essentials Inside The Story Buffalo is rolling at the right time, but a sudden wave of late-season injuries is about to test how real this surge really is

Missing veterans quietly shifts the pressure as the Bills chase control of a division that’s no longer fully in their hands

Sean McDermott believes the team is finally clicking

The Buffalo Bills are riding a three-game win streak. Now with the Cleveland Browns next on the schedule, the Bills would hope to extend this streak and ensure a smooth ride into the postseason. However, just as head coach Sean McDermott’s team started to look like the contenders everyone expected, their resilience is about to be tested by a late-season injury bug.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In his media address after the team’s Friday practice, McDermott revealed that the Bills will be without defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, kicker Matt Prater, and rookie Chase Lundt for the Week 16 matchup with the Browns. This development comes as no surprise to Buffalo, as Philips and Prater didn’t practice throughout the week, while Lundt was placed on the injury report on Thursday because of a knee issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the rookie offensive tackle, the Bills will significantly miss Phillips and Prater, who have been important members of the roster. The veteran DT has recorded nine tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack in 10 games played this season, while also having a game-changing play in the Week 14 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Similarly, the 41-year-old has been the starting kicker and made 90% of his field goal attempts this season but has missed three extra points.

Now, these injuries and their rival New England Patriots, the team which is valued at $9 billion, significantly diminish the Buffalo Bills’ chances of winning the AFC East title this season. The Pats are sitting at the top of the AFC East with an 11-3 record. Over the past half-decade, the Bills have dominated their division by winning five straight AFC titles. But this time around, the Josh Allen-led team will need external help as they sit second with a 10-4 record.

However, winning the divisional title hasn’t guaranteed postseason success for the Bills. Hence, for Buffalo, winning out its remaining schedule will be crucial to secure its playoff spot and then securing a wildcard spot, as they remain one of the Super Bowl contenders this season. Highlighting this plan of action, Sean McDermott remains positive about his team and believes that they are clicking at the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean McDermott on Bills’ path to playoffs

After a stretch of four losses in seven games, the Buffalo Bills have made significant improvement over the past three weeks. Since their loss against the Houston Texans in Week 12, the Bills have won at Pittsburgh, defeated Cincinnati at home, and then exacted revenge against the Patriots, who defeated them earlier in the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Based on this string of positive results, head coach Sean McDermott expressed that his Bills have finally found the winning groove they have been looking for this season.

“We’re getting there. I think we’re moving in the right direction,” McDermott said. “It’s maybe happened a little bit later than we would have liked, but I really appreciate how the players and the staff have persevered through it all.”

Despite the injuries, the Buffalo Bills will start as favorites against the Browns before taking on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and will then close out the season against the New York Jets. With what looks like a decent schedule, Bills Mafia would hope Josh Allen and Co. would win out these remaining games and then make another deep run into the postseason.