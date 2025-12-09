Sean McDermott’s Decision Significantly Impacts Josh Allen’s Career After Bills Announced QB News

Essentials Inside The Story Sean McDermott has given Josh Allen unmatched freedom

Allen's fearless playmaking sealed another big win for Buffalo

Allen broke more NFL records, proving why the Bills continue to ride on their QB-HC bond

The trust between a head coach and his franchise quarterback is paramount, and in the Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott is handing the keys to the offense over to Josh Allen in a way we’ve never seen before. The QB-HC camaraderie has reached a level that might increase the signal caller’s responsibility. When asked if the head coach agreed to every play/decision Allen makes, he replied affirmatively.

“That’s not far off, really,” the head coach said.

McDermott then cited the last drive of the Week 14 win against the Bengals. Josh Allen got sacked on the second down play. But he wasn’t fearful of the defense. Instead, Allen rushed down the ground on the 3rd & 15 play through the middle of the field. It ended the rival’s hopes of getting a win as the clock ticked to the finish.

“He’s just got this it factor that is hard to question and hard to defend. So, it’s just a special quality that not a lot of players, not a lot of performers have,” McDermott explained. “It’s one thing to run around and make these special plays. It’s another thing to go, when the situation calls for it, there’s my check down. I’m throwing this ball away in the high red zone. So that is, to me, the combination of an elite player playing at a high level.”

The QB-HC duo has earned each other’s trust. Last year, they clinched the AFC East title for the fifth consecutive season after defeating the 49ers. But the highlight of the snow-clad game was the sight of them both doing the Snow Angel dance during an ESPN interview. It showed how much they enjoy playing together.

Though fans often demand McDermott’s resignation, Allen keeps making crazy plays with big numbers for his team, record-breaking stats, and to save the head coach’s job. The Bills are truly a tough team to beat until they play together.

Josh Allen breaks the NFL record again

At this point in time, the Bills play any game with the hopes that their quarterback will break more NFL records. During their ninth win of the season, Josh Allen set his name in more pages of the NFL record book.

He finished the game with 22 of 28 passes for 251 passing yards and three touchdowns. He was dominant in the run game as well, finishing with nine carries for 78 yards and one score. It is the second game in his career that he has had such impressive numbers. The first game was Week 14 last year, when he finished with 250 passing yards, 75 rushing yards, three passing and one rushing touchdown.

His total touchdowns this season are 34 (22 passing + 12 rushing scores). He finished the last two seasons with 20 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores as well. He is the first player to do that in three seasons.

Another milestone is becoming the first NFL player with 50 games having a passing and a rushing touchdown. That’s truly mind-boggling. But Sean McDermott has seen his signal caller make such moves at will. It was another great showdown for the Bills Mafia.