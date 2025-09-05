Sean McDermott’s Wife Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands Before Giving Special Treatment to Bills’ QB’s Wife

The Buffalo Bills have now officially stepped into their 2025 season. And with that comes both a heavy weight of expectation and the promise of change. Beginning on September 7, this marks their final year at Highmark Stadium. Josh Allen, fresh off his MVP run, carries the gold shield along with the hopes of a city that has come close yet fallen short. Bills know this story well, i.e., dominance in the AFC East, heartbreak in the playoffs. Yet, as their 2025 campaign begins, it wasn’t the players or coaches but the families behind them who set the tone.

Paige Buechele, wife of backup QB Shane Buechele, took to Instagram to share a snap from the season kickoff party. And, it could have easily passed for a Hollywood event. As seen in her story, it featured a glowing “GO BILLS” marquee framed by vibrant red balloons that set the mood.

Adding to this, Paige’s caption left no doubt about who pulled it all together. It reads, “The best season kickoff by the most fabulous hosts EVER. 🏈 @hayleybeane @jamiemcdermott4 💗.” Evidently, it was a nod to Hayley Roberts Beane, wife of GM Brandon Beane, and Jamie McDermott, wife of head coach Sean McDermott. These two women have become the social anchors of the Bills’ community.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on January 5, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What makes Jamie McDermott’s role stand out is that she has long been the understated force behind the team’s off-field cohesion. From managing family logistics to taking charge of the charitable drives, she has ensured that everyone connected to the Bills feels included. “We are always amazed to see how Bills Mafia comes together to support the nonprofits that do so much for our community,” Sean and Jamie once remarked jointly. So when Jamie and Hayley stepped in as the hosts, it was a continuation of the culture they had spent years cultivating.

For Hayley, this kickoff party was simply another extension of the values she and Brandon have been pushing since they arrived in Buffalo. She is also the driving force behind the Bills Muttfia initiative with the SPCA Serving Erie County, wherein every home touchdown translates into donations for animal welfare. Amidst this, of course, Paige Buechele’s presence at the event adds another layer to the story.

Shane Buechele’s wife, Paige, gets special treatment from Sean McDermott and his wife

Paige is a former University of Texas cheerleader who has now retired due to arthritis and herniated discs from years of tumbling has embraced her role in the Bills’ family circle. Currently, as a new mother to daughter Blaize and supporting Shane, her presence at the season kickoff was also essential.

From the recent event, Paige Buechele also shared a playful Instagram Story that perfectly captured the lighter side of life off the field. The clip, shot from her perspective, showed her pushing baby Blaize’s stroller, complete with a floral blanket, down the concrete ramp. Paige joked in her caption, “DANG. Blaize even got us escorted to our truck!!! @hayleybeane @jamiemcdermot,” tagging both Hayley Beane and Jamie McDermott.

Paige Buechele and Shane Buechele at American Express Presents Carbone Beach, Miami, Florida, May 4, 2024.

With a row of laughing emojis and the upbeat track “Aliyah’s Interlude – IT GIRL” playing over the scene, the message was clear. The Bills’ inner circle knows how to make even a team event feel like family, with a few VIP perks thrown in.

Sean McDermott’s wife, Jamie, stepped in to make sure Paige and her newborn daughter were taken care of. Paige and Shane welcomed Blaize in April, five weeks early, but healthy. And since then, the little one has been embraced as part of the Bills’ extended family. As Shane put it when announcing Blaize’s birth, it was “right on God’s time.” In Buffalo, it seems, the culture extends well beyond the locker room, and fans are all up for it.