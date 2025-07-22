Sean McDermott to Bench Josh Allen After Bills HC Confirms Major Concern

For the first time, the bright lights of “Hard Knocks” are heading to the cold heart of Western New York. That’s right—Sean McDermott’s Bills are stepping into the HBO spotlight for training camp and preseason this year. Commissioner Roger Goodell made it official last month, revealing the Bills will be the stars of the long-running docuseries that has followed NFL teams since 2001. With new league rules now allowing playoff teams to be featured, the team from the City of No Illusions is about to get more eyes than ever—on and off the field.

Naturally, there’s no better time for the show to roll into town. The Bills are chasing that elusive first Super Bowl ring, and Josh Allen, fresh off an MVP season, is carrying the Bills Mafia on his back. Yet again, though, the dream fell apart in January—Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs broke Buffalo’s heart one more time. That playoff heartbreak only adds more fuel to the drama this summer.

Still, Buffalo didn’t sit around sulking. Instead, they handed Allen a jaw-dropping $330 million extension in March. Plus, they brought in veteran names like Joey Bosa, Josh Palmer, and Larry Ogunjobi to try to plug the right holes. “Hard Knocks” starts rolling as soon as training camp kicks off—but things might not be all smiles for Allen. There’s talk that McDermott may limit his QB1’s role in the preseason.

In fact, as sideline insider Sal Capaccio shared during WGR SportsRadio550, “Allen in the preseason, you think he gets a quarter or less in the home game and that’s it? Or would you guess differently? I wonder. Yeah, that probably makes sense, Mike.” He even reminded fans about last season’s Pittsburgh game—“Josh was going to play, but the field got wet, remember pregame, and he did not play in that game.”

Because of that, Capaccio added, “So therefore he didn’t play at all. And I wonder if that’s the plan again… Let’s utilize that in the game, give them some opportunity. So they know what’s coming.” But for McDermott, it’s not Allen’s playtime that’s keeping him up at night—‘Hard Knocks’ remains the no. 1 concern.

Sean McDermott & the Bills tangled in a ‘Hard Knocks’ dilemma

For years, NFL coaches have quietly tiptoed around HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” And now, it’s Buffalo’s turn in the spotlight—and head coach Sean McDermott isn’t thrilled. While the league initially considered college teams like UNC due to a lack of NFL interest, the Tar Heels bailed, too. That left the Queen City’s own as the new face of the training camp edition. But McDermott isn’t buying into the cameras just yet. He’s skeptical of the show’s legacy with “curse.”

So much so that McDermott didn’t mince words about what’s bothering him. “The training camp chapter of ‘Hard Knocks,’ the win-loss percentage, is not great,” McDermott said. “We know that. We can’t let it get in our heads, but we have to find a way to get around that. To be transparent, that is my No. 1 concern and challenge.” While some fans in Bills Mafia might roll their eyes at the superstition, the numbers aren’t totally in his favor.

Historically speaking, McDermott has a case. Out of 20 featured teams, only seven made the playoffs—and 11 finished with losing records. Two of the worst? The 2007-08 Chiefs and 2016-17 Rams both ended their seasons at 4-12.

But on the flip side, teams like the 2021-22 Cowboys broke the mold, going 12-5. Moreover, the Bills stand out as the most formidable team ever showcased, with six straight playoff appearances and a roster built for January’s challenges.

All things considered, McDermott’s concern might be valid. But with the talent in Orchard Park, the real focus shouldn’t be on the cameras—it should be on chasing a ring.