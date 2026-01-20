Sean McDermott Turned Bills Into the Kremlin as Bills Reporter Reveals Fired HC’s ‘Outrageous’ Actions

The Buffalo Bills’ decision to fire their head coach, Sean McDermott, is already opening the floodgates. After the Bills announced McDermott’s dismissal on January 19 to end his nine-season stint in Buffalo, plenty of opinions on McDermott were circulating online. But recently, a startling story from Bills’ reporter Alex Brasky shed some light on how the coach ran the building in Buffalo.

“Bills used to allow media to travel through their facility from the media room to the fieldhouse,” Alex Brasky wrote via an X post on January 19. “But on one occasion, a reporter saw information posted within the facility and captured it, then shared it. McDermott was NOT happy. Confronted the reporter angrily.”

“Ever since, Bills media was forced to walk outside from media room to fieldhouse,” Brasky added. “As years went on under McDermott, covering the Bills on the beat was similar to covering the Kremlin. Once, I took a photo of the team’s “ping pong leaderboard”… I was later asked to take the photo down. Outrageous paranoia.”

Alex Brasky revealed that things changed in the Bills’ facility after one incident with a reporter. From there on, Sean McDermott tightened the rules like the Kremlin. Was this about control or fear? Either way, it raises big questions about the culture in Buffalo.

