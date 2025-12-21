Sean McDermott Urged to Fix Worrying Bills Trend as Josh Allen Sent Strong Playoff Warning

Essentials Inside The Story The Bills continue to struggle with slow offensive starts in 2025

The biggest threat to Josh Allen is Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in week 16 matchup

The Browns' defense is leading the league by allowing only 169 passing yards per game

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Buffalo Bills are rolling again, with three straight wins. As Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns approaches, the noise around the Queen City sounds familiar. Super Bowl or bust. That is where head coach Sean McDermott is urged to fix one big issue.

“So, you know, that’s a hard question to answer as to why their offense—although it’s funny, you know, I didn’t see this first play live, but when I put the tape on and saw the first play of the game, that cook’s drop, I’m thinking that would have been, you know, a 30-yard gain on the first play of the game,” Greg Cosell said, on the Bills’ YouTube channel.

The NFL analyst did not sugarcoat it. He liked the ground game; he trusted its staying power. Still, he wondered if Buffalo is leaving points early on the table. According to Cosell, the pass game needs more bite in the opening quarters. Balance is the key. If the Bills hit early through the air and still lean on the run, defenses run out of answers fast. That is when this offense becomes a nightmare.

Cosell stressed that the design was there. The chance was there. The finish was not.

“I’m sure they’re trying to figure it out… what they can get done earlier in games that involves the pass game, because look, the run game’s been really good.” But then comes the bigger concern.

“And we know that Cook does have the ability to be explosive, but percentage-wise, you don’t get as many explosive plays in the run game as you do in the pass game,” Cosell added.

He made it clear. The run game travels. It sustains drives. Still, it cannot carry the full load every week. Eventually, the pass has to strike first.

Looking at the Browns, the matchup favors Buffalo. The Dawg Pound has watched Cleveland score just 13.3 points per game during a three-game skid. Myles Garrett is chasing history with 21.5 sacks. Yet the defense around him leaks. The Browns are also 0-2 ATS as heavy underdogs. Meanwhile, Josh Allen is hot. Confident. In control.

Imago credits: imago images

Still, the road game in The Land brings a trap. The Bills may need patience. More grinding. Fewer risks early. Cleveland’s run defense offers relief, but Garrett will have his moments. Even so, the Bills’ QB should win the war. But Cosell has a warning for Allen, too.

Greg Cosell warns Josh Allen for the next game

While the Bills keep finding ways to climb out of holes, Greg Cosell sees danger ahead. He credits Buffalo for surviving slow starts. Still, he does not like the trend, especially with the playoffs coming. Speaking about Josh Allen, Cosell laid it out clearly.

“The main question is, you know, they’ve had—they used to have a lot of fast starts, as you know, and now they have a lot of slow starts. And again, they’re not in the playoffs yet. So, you know, but assuming that they get in, you know, you certainly don’t want to be in a situation where in the playoffs, all of a sudden, you’re down 17 three at the half,” he said. That is the warning echoing through Bill’s Mafia.

So, how does Buffalo avoid that hole? Cosell did not pretend there was an easy fix.

“You know, do they need to get more somewhere along the line out of the pass game? And, you know, there’s no right or wrong answer here,” he added.

Still, Allen just dragged the Bills past the Patriots with second-half magic in the last game. That win may have saved the AFC East dream. Now, against a weaker opponent, the expectation is simple: start faster.

However, the Dawg Pound will not roll over. Cleveland’s defense brings heat. Myles Garrett leads the charge. He might be the best defender in football right now with 21.5 sacks. And he will hunt Allen hard. Garrett could tie the record by chasing the reigning MVP. Or break it against Aaron Rodgers next week. Either way, mhe is coming.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Nov 2, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 walks off the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20251102_kdn_fb5_559

On top of that, Garrett’s pressure has been relentless. His 35 quarterback hits are the most of his career. That means Allen must know where No. 95 is every snap. The Browns also cover well. They allow just 169 passing yards per game. Best in the league. Their 47 sacks rank third. Their secondary has given up only 22 touchdowns in 14 games. Ten picks, too.

Yes, quarterbacks struggle against this unit. But still, Allen is the reigning MVP. He is chasing his first Super Bowl. Fresh off the biggest win of the season. Now, with Cosell’s warning in mind, all eyes turn to how he answers it next.