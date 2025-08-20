Sean McDermott’s Confidence Slowly Fades Away as Bills Defense Suffers Major Blow

The Buffalo Bills’ injury report just became a horror story that keeps getting worse. What started as optimistic post-game comments from rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock after Sunday’s brutal 38-0 loss to Chicago quickly morphed into another casualty for Sean McDermott‘s increasingly depleted roster. Hancock’s shoulder injury, initially downplayed as minor, has now sidelined the promising rookie with serious doubts about his availability moving forward.

Tuesday’s practice brought the harsh reality check that Bills fans have come to dread. Alaina Getzenberg broke the news on her X account that Hancock was held out of practice entirely, contradicting his upbeat assessment from Sunday night. The rookie had looked genuinely in pain after making his eighth tackle of the game, requiring several minutes of medical attention on the field before walking off under his own power.

McDermott’s confidence has visibly eroded with each mounting injury, and his comments about Hancock reflected that growing pessimism. “Don’t know yet,” McDermott said when asked about Hancock’s status for Saturday’s preseason finale at Tampa Bay. “I think the early projection, if you will, may not make the game this weekend. I thought he flashed in the game the other night a little bit. Still a lot of work to do, but now he’s sidelined, so we’re kind of on a stop right now with that.” The coach’s frustration was palpable as he watched another developing player get derailed by injury concerns.

The Bills’ injury epidemic extends far beyond Hancock’s shoulder problems. Kicker Tyler Bass continues battling a pelvic injury that has kept him limited throughout training camp. McDermott expressed cautious optimism about Bass’s Week 1 availability, saying, “I hope so. That’s the goal. We have a schedule that’s been laid out with his rehab as well, and he’s going to inch forward this week. If all goes well according to plan, he will kick with the teams and then hopefully going into the game this week.” That measured response reflects the uncertainty plaguing Buffalo’s special teams unit.

Linebacker Keonta Jenkins, the undrafted rookie free agent, sat out the August 19 session with an ankle injury suffered against Chicago. Defensive end Javon Solomon managed limited participation despite a wrist injury from the same game, while center Connor McGovern’s hamstring strain from the August 15 joint practice has the coaching staff treading carefully with their veteran lineman.

McDermott’s cautious approach to McGovern makes perfect sense given the approaching Week 1 showdown with Baltimore. The Ravens represent a legitimate playoff contender, making every healthy body crucial for Buffalo’s championship aspirations. The Bills face mounting pressure to manage their injury-riddled roster while maintaining competitive readiness for a challenging season opener against Baltimore. And that’s why the Bills are still searching for safety.

Sean McDermott is still searching for a starting safety partner

The Buffalo Bills’ safety situation has become Sean McDermott’s biggest headache heading into the regular season. Eighteen days before their primetime showdown with Baltimore, McDermott dropped a bombshell on August 19 that might terrify Bills fans everywhere. Despite months of evaluation, the coaching staff remains “still searching” for Taylor Rapp’s starting partner at safety.

This timing couldn’t be worse for a team with championship aspirations, the Ravens. Yet McDermott’s admission reveals just how unsettled this position remains after losing the reliable tandem of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Cole Bishop entered training camp as the presumed starter opposite Rapp, even appearing on the team’s initial depth chart in that role. His partnership with Rapp looked promising during early practices, but another injury derailed his momentum. McDermott’s frustration with Bishop’s situation was evident in his recent comments: “I really feel like Cole, from the time he’s come back, it’s just been a short runway to this point. He continues to improve… those so many subtle things that come up,” McDermott explained, acknowledging the rookie’s limited preparation time.

Damar Hamlin provides veteran leadership and run support capabilities, but questions remain about his coverage skills. Rookie Jordan Hancock showed flashes against Chicago before his shoulder injury sidelined him. “Flashed in the game the other night a little bit; still a lot of work to do, um, but now he’s sidelined,” McDermott noted about Hancock’s current status. External options like Justin Simmons or even Jordan Poyer remain possibilities, though both present their own complications.

Simmons profiles more as a free safety than the strong safety role Buffalo needs filled. Buffalo’s safety uncertainty creates genuine concern about defensive readiness for what should be a statement game against Baltimore.