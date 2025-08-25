Sean McDermott’s DT Announces Career Update After Bills Signed Veteran

The Bills have spent all summer stockpiling youth and upside at defensive tackle. Ed Oliver is the anchor, DaQuan Jones is the steady veteran, and then a wave of rookies, T.J. Sanders, Deone Walker, and DeWayne Carter, pushing for roles. On paper, that’s a full rotation. But Sean McDermott? He clearly wasn’t convinced that raw potential alone could carry them through a 17-game grind. So, he went back to a name familiar to Buffalo fans.

Jordan Phillips is walking through that door again. According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills are set to re-sign the 32-year-old defensive tackle later this week, a move first labeled as a possible practice squad stash but one that still speaks volumes. McDermott and Brandon Beane aren’t just window-shopping for players here. They want someone who knows the scheme, the locker room, and the stakes.

It’s not like Phillips needs directions to Orchard Park. This will be his fourth stint with the franchise. His breakout season, 9.5 sacks in 2019, still lingers as one of the great years in recent Bills history. Arizona paid him for it, Buffalo got him back after, and in 2024, he briefly drifted through the Giants and Cowboys before landing back in Buffalo for seven games. Even then, he managed to sneak in a highlight, an interception. Phillips, who was a free agent this year, would be getting signed to the main roster, not the practice squad.

So why Phillips, and why now? The Bills’ defensive tackle depth looks strong in theory, but theory doesn’t play snaps in December. Rookies hit walls. Injuries happen. Jones is 32. And the AFC is a gauntlet where having one more veteran in the rotation isn’t just a luxury, it’s survival.

Phillips, for his part, seems ready to slide right back in. He’s already teased the move on Instagram, showing off No. 52 (while Joey Bosa rocks 97). That’s a small detail, but it’s also a sign, he’s not approaching this as a maybe. He’s treating it like he’ll be part of the room, not just hanging around on the practice squad.

And that’s the real story here. Sean McDermott looked at his defensive front and decided experience still matters, that familiarity beats blind faith. Phillips might not be the 9.5-sack lightning bolt anymore, but he knows how to clog running lanes on third-and-2 in December. He knows how to keep Josh Allen’s sideline energy matched when the defense gets a stop. He knows Buffalo.

A crowded room just got more complicated and maybe more stable. Sometimes, the best insurance policy is the one you’ve already cashed before.

Sean McDermott feels the pressure of finalizing the 53-man roster

Sean McDermott doesn’t hide it; this week hurts. He talks about the “heart-tearing” side of telling players they didn’t make it, but behind that emotion is the real football grind, cutting from 90 to 53 without leaving a soft spot on the roster.

And this year? It feels tighter than usual. Buffalo’s defensive front is loaded with names, from Ed Oliver and Joey Bosa to a wave of rookies like Deone Walker and T.J. Sanders. The upside is obvious. The risk is too. Young talent flashes one night, disappears the next. McDermott’s challenge is figuring out who can hold up when it’s no longer August but December in Kansas City.

Walker gave him a taste of that calculus in the preseason finale, struggled a week earlier, then bounced back with his first sack. That resilience matters. It could be the difference between a rotational role and a practice squad stash. But every yes the coach gives means a no for someone else.

Wide receiver is no less complicated. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman are safe, but Curtis Samuel’s hamstring turned what should’ve been a clean decision into a question mark. Does the HC carry an extra body while Samuel gets healthy? Or trust the depth elsewhere and roll the dice?

Same story on the O-line. Injuries to younger players like Tylan Grable test how much insurance the Bills can afford. Keep more linemen, and you lose flexibility at another spot. Trim too much, and one injury derails your five-man unit in front of Josh Allen.

That’s why McDermott’s tone carries weight. He’s not just speaking as a father figure to fringe players. He’s letting on that the roster puzzle is as stressful as any game plan. Every cut has consequences, and the wrong one can ripple into October and November.

The emotional strain is real, but the competitive strain might be heavier. The coach has to balance compassion with cold strategy, knowing that the 53 he finalizes this week won’t just define careers, it’ll define Buffalo’s season.