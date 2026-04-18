Bills 7-Round Mock: Malachi Lawrence Boosts Pass Rush with Run Defense Help Added Later

The Buffalo Bills ended their season in heartbreaking fashion in a Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos, 33-30. Buffalo had clear weaknesses, but the team battled throughout the season and remained competitive. Heading into the offseason, there were two major needs this team had to acquire: run defense help and weapons for quarterback Josh Allen. The team traded its second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for DJ Moore, checked one need off the list, but it still needs to address its defensive needs.

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Here’s my seven-round mock to help the Bills get over the hump.

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Round 1, Pick 26: Edge Malachi Lawrence

The team signed Bradley Chubb in free agency, but could still add to the room. It includes Michael Hoecht (recovering from a torn Achilles), Greg Rousseau and Landon Jackson. It needs speed, and that’s exactly what Lawenrece brings off the edge. He tested with elite numbers for an edge, with a 4.52 40, a 40-inch vertical and a 10′ 10″ broad jump. The explosiveness shows up on tape, and in 2025, he ended with 40 total pressures, seven sacks, and 18 run stops.

Imago October 18, 2025: West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. 15 is sacked by UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence 51 in the first half during NCAA, College League, USA football at Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251018_faf_cg2_002 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Lawrence isn’t a finished product. He needs to build lower-body strength to be a bigger force when facing bigger tackles and in the run game. He has the tools to be a dominant edge rusher; he just has to put it all together. He’ll fit right into the 3-4 scheme the Bills will change to this season.

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Round 3, Pick 91: LB Keyshaun Elliott

The Bills ranked 30th in EPA/Rush allowed last season, with a +0.05 EPA/Rush. Not good. The team hasn’t resigned Matt Milano, who started 12 games last season, and entering this year’s draft, there is plenty of depth to address the need.

This is around the range Elliott will likely go in. He’s a two-year starter at Arizona State and was the green dot for the defense. Over the past two seasons, he’s totaled 163 tackles and thrives against the run. His ability to mirror running backs is elite and something the Bills desperately need on their defense. He has good speed, not elite, to play coverage as well. Felt like he was better in man coverage over zone, but has all the traits to be a three-down backer in the NFL.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ASU vs West Virginia Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook 8, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott 44, and offensive lineman Joshua Atkins 53 walk out to the coin flip before an NCAA football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the West Virginia Mountaineers in Tempe, Arizona, Saturday, November 15, 2025. Arizona State defeated West Virginia 25-23 Thomas Fernandez/Image of . Tempe Arizona United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xThomasxFernandezxPhotographyx ThomasxFernandezx iosphotos385788

Lacked elite agility to change directions and the natural strength to get off blocks, but for how the Bills’ linebacker room looks right now. Elliott would be a Day 1 starter.

Round 4, Pick 126: OG Beau Stephens

Buffalo lost guard David Edwards to the New Orleans Saints in free agency. Alec Anderson is the projected starter, and while he wasn’t terrible last year, it’s good to add depth to the position – especially with right guard O’Cryus Torrence hitting free agency next offseason.

Stepehns started three years at Iowa and was primarily the left guard. He’s 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds and ran a 5.35 40 at the NFL combine. He’s more of a pass blocker and isn’t really built to move out in space. When he gets to his target, though, he’ll show violence and show fluid hips to torque his body at the point of attack. The worry is Stephens’ agility and overall speed.

Round 5, Pick 165: CB Julian Neal

The Bills traded away slot cornerback Taron Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders and signed Dee Alford to replace him. The starting trio of corners is lined up to be Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston and Alford. It’s not a bad trio at all, but the depth after is shaky.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Auburn at Arkansas Oct 25, 2025 Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman 8 is tackled after a catch by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal 23 during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fayetteville Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Arkansas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNelsonxChenaultx 20251025_szo_sc6_0043

Neal is lengthy at 6-foot-1 and 203, having a good frame to work with in the NFL. Has adequate speed, running a 4.49 40 at the NFL combine. He’s very comfortable using his arms to get aggressive with receivers off the line. He uses his size well as a tackler, isn’t scared to get low, and makes hits. Great mover while moving laterally to mirror receivers while in off coverage. He just lacked speed, and he’d panic, bailing on his technique. The aggressiveness got the best of him at times as well.

Round 5, Pick 168: WR Josh Cameron

The team added Moore via trade, but can still use some different body types at receiver. Cameron is a big-bodied target and is very physical off the line of scrimmage. He’s 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds; he doesn’t run during the process. The strength flashes for Cameron; he makes plays on the ball aggressively and won’t back down. Has the ball tracking to make over-the-shoulder catches and give effort in the run game.

Imago September 20, 2025, Waco, Texas, USA: Baylor wide receiver JOSH CAMERON 34 during the first half of a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 20, 2025 in Waco, Texas. Arizona State won, 27-24. Waco USA – ZUMAc201 20250920_zap_c201_080 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Camerson lacks true long speed, and we don’t have a time, but the tape suggests it. He’s not elite at route running, didn’t try to manipulate conres leverage, or have elite hip sink at the top of routes. Doesn’t offer much YAC ability after the catch. Wasn’t very versatile either, didn’t have many reps in the slot. He’s still a bigger target for Allen to target down the field, if he sees the field.

Round 6, Pick 182: LB Red Murdock

No need to mention the Bills need help with their run defense; well, Murdock helps with that. He’s a big 6-foot-1 and 232 pounds. Murdock seems to find the football somehow on every single play. He has a great build to do so. Mirros backs easily and strikes the guards with an explosion. He has over 10-inch hands, and he makes sure not to let go of backs when he initially grabs them. He had over 300 tackles in just 2024 and 2025.

Imago September 21, 2024, Dekalb, Il, USA: Sept 21, 2024 DeKalb, Illinois, USA: Northern Illinois ETHAN HAMPTON 2 runs as Buffalo s RED MURDOCK 2 defends during the Mid-American Conference opener. Buffalo won, 23:20. Dekalb USA – ZUMAbm6_ 20240921_znp_bm6_004 Copyright: xH.xRickxBammanx

Strengths were lacking when he didn’t beat the blocker to the points of attack, and he lacks the ability to play in coverage. Struggled severely in the change of directions, but in the sixth round, he has the upside, build, and production to take a shot on.

Round 7, Pick 220: Edge Vincent Anthony Jr.

It’s the seventh round, which means teams will take chances on archetypes and traits. Anthony is 6-foot-5, 258 pounds with 10-inch hands who ran a 4.84 40 at the combine. He’s very long and has great arm length, and you see it on tape. He gets off with his powerful, long strides and can win with his fast hands. Has a good motor to give effort in the run game.

Anthony totaled 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 33 tackles this season. He can affect the game on all three downs; he just needs to work on his lateral quickness and play strength at the next level.