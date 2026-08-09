“Sickening to Me”: Bills Under Fire for Making Josh Allen & Co. Wear ‘The Worst Uniforms in the NFL’

The Buffalo Bills are entering yet another season as Super Bowl contenders, and are marking the first year in their new home stadium. However, some couldn’t help but focus on the uniforms, which are apparently unimpressive.

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“Sickening to me that this team & fan base has to rep the worst uniforms in the NFL,” Will Compton replied on a video posted by the Bills.

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The Buffalo Bills posted a video of Josh Allen’s first entrance onto the field at the new Highmark Stadium. Gray meets blue in the team’s new alternate look, anchored by “The Charge” helmet.

And if you’re looking for the classic Buffalo logo on the side, you won’t find it. Instead, there’s a royal blue shell with a metallic flake shine, featuring the horn, eye, and charge streak pulled from the team’s crest. According to the Bills, it’s supposed to symbolize energy and strength for a new chapter in franchise history.

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“It’s a bold new helmet to represent a bold new era in Buffalo Bills football,” said Aaron La Porta, the Bills’ director of design.

The gray is essentially a symbol for Buffalo’s industries, as the team said it honors the city’s steel mills, grain elevators, railyards, and industrial history. The uniform is called ‘Nickel City,’ too, in honor of the Buffalo nickel, which has long ceased to be in circulation.

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La Porta walked through why gray specifically got the nod, explaining that NFL rules.

“Since this is essentially an alternate ‘color rush’ designation, we must use a secondary base color that already exists in our color palette,” he said. “Gray was the one brand color we’ve never leaned into, so this was a fun challenge.”

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Fan replies, though, are making it clear the new gray jerseys aren’t landing the way the team hoped.

“Disgusting. Couldn’t even read the numbers when they were on the field,” a fan commented.

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“This is the worst jersey I’ve ever seen in any sport ever. What are they doing?” another wrote.

“Bills fan here…and agreed. Someone needs to be fired,” a fan wrote.

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“It’s way worse in person,” another user commented. “I am so not looking forward to the whole team playing a game in these.”

“Top 5 worst NFL uniform ever created.. not even joking,” another wrote.

So while the Bills are clearly proud of what this new stadium and new gear represent, the fanbase’s reaction makes it clear that the attempt was not completely successful.