Bills Sign Former Chiefs WR to Strengthen Josh Allen’s Offense

Essentials Inside The Story After spending five years at Fresno State, the WR was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

The 24-year-old finally lands with the Bills after stints with two other franchises.

2025 may have been a chapter to erase, but Keon Coleman is a changed man.

A blistering 4.36-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day made him an attractive prospect. The Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver rotation failed to produce big numbers last season, as the offense was largely driven by QB1 Josh Allen and NFL rushing leader James Cook. As a result, GM Brandon Beane and Co. have been active this offseason in their efforts to improve the receiving corps, including trading for DJ Moore. Continuing that trend, the Bills have now brought in former Chiefs WR Mac Dalena.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Bills added depth to their offense on Monday. Buffalo signed wide receiver Mac Dalena,” the Bills confirmed via a statement released on the team website. “Dalena spent most of the offseason with the Jets. He was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Chiefs in 2025 and also had a brief stint with the Seahawks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mac Dalena entered the league last season with the Chiefs after spending five years at Fresno State, recording 126 catches for 1,761 yards and 13 touchdowns in 59 career games. In his last year of college, Dalena was one of only seven wideouts in the FBS to record at least five catches of 50 yards or more.

To top that, Dalena also clocked an unofficial 4.36-second 40-yard dash at Fresno State’s Pro Day and was signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent. With the Chiefs, the 24-year-old caught two passes for nine yards during the preseason before getting cut in August. He was then on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad before spending time with the New York Jets’ roster this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

By joining the Bills, Dalena adds depth to a receiver rotation that ranked 24th in the NFL in receiving production from its wide receivers in 2025, totaling 2,107 receiving yards as a group, according to Sumer Sports. Furthermore, Buffalo was one of only six NFL teams without a receiver who caught at least five touchdowns, as Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman each finished with four touchdown receptions.

Similarly, Dalena will also help improve the Bills’ special teams, which finished 15th in DVOA and allowed the 10th-fewest return yards last season. At Fresno State, he played more than 600 snaps on special teams, recording 17 tackles and a blocked punt. Now in Buffalo, the 24-year-old will hope to impact the game in every way possible to secure a full-time roster spot after moving around the league in his first year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Bills continue to improve their receiving corps with the signing of Mac Dalena, the franchise also received a positive development regarding troubled wideout Keon Coleman. The 23-year-old’s NFL career hasn’t panned out as expected. But ahead of his third year in the league, Coleman issued a powerful statement as he aims to prove his worth in Buffalo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bills’ Keon Coleman wants to prove himself in a ‘make or break’ 2026

A major reason behind Buffalo’s wide receiving struggles has been the disappointing production from Keon Coleman. The 23-year-old was expected to take over as the Bills’ WR1 after showing flashes of brilliance in the first two years of his NFL career. But the Florida State product has struggled to live up to these expectations, recording only 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns in his two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, instead of making headlines for on-field performances, Coleman has found the limelight for his off-field issues, as he was disciplined three times for being late to meetings last season. But now, ahead of his third year in the league, Coleman hopes to turn things around, as he acknowledged that this could be his last season in the league.

“For me, it’s make or break it,” Coleman said following a voluntary minicamp session in May. “(If) you’re (bad), you might not be here. Simple as that. I know what I’m capable of. So if I fall anything short of that, I’m doing myself a disservice and my team.”

With this positive attitude shift in Keon Coleman, the front office signing Mac Dalena and trading for DJ Moore, the Buffalo Bills have taken significant steps to improve their receiving room. Now, the Bills Mafia will hope that Josh Allen can maximize these weapons and finally bring the Lombardi Trophy to Orchard Park.