“Size of Michael Scott’s Plasma TV”: Bills’ New Highmark Stadium Gets Brutal Comparison

The New Highmark Stadium did a lot of things to make football a better experience for the Bills Mafia. There’s extra leg room in the seats, a beautiful Labatt Skyline Deck, 65% of the seats are covered by the stadium’s awning, and infrared heaters under the seating areas will keep everyone comfy as the players battle weather conditions alongside other teams. But as season ticket holders got a sneak peek into the new home of the Buffalo Bills this Saturday, there were a few things that also disappointed, and those landed on Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk.

“The Buffalo Bills unofficially opened their new stadium on Saturday night with a team practice,” Florio said on his show. “Now, setting aside the nickel city Batman uniform, setting aside the fact that the video boards look roughly the size of Michael Scott’s plasma TV, there seem to be more than a few seats with obstructed view.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s what’s shown up throughout social media, and even though social media can be inherently unreliable, it seems like a very obscure thing for someone to fake. If there are multiple obstructed view seats, and if the actual view that they got doesn’t mesh with the view that they were shown when they purchased their PSLs, there will be an issue in Buffalo. In a year of celebration, it could ultimately end in a flood of litigation from those who have the seats where they can’t see the whole field.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sep 7, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250907_ams_fb5_177

For those unfamiliar with The Office, in that show, the character Michael Scott – played by Steve Carell – used a $200 flat screen mounted on the wall. While Scott claims it’s a plasma screen, in reality it’s just a 15-inch LCD TV. Now, the new stadium’s video boards aren’t actually 15-inch like Scott’s TV, but they are considerably smaller than what they were before, and that has drawn a lot of criticism from fans. But the biggest concern is easily the obstructed views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guardrails, parts of the stadium, and many other obstructions can be seen in the pictures making rounds on the internet. The personal seat licenses (PSLs) can cost anywhere from $1,000 for upper-level seats to $50,000 for the premium suites. With fans investing so much to come out and support their team, this less-than-pleasant viewing experience has already upset the Bills Mafia. The Bills can’t change their stadium, but they’d definitely need to do something to appease a fanbase that’s known throughout the league for its ferocity.