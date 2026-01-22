Bills Star Takes Strong Stance for Keon Coleman After Public Disrespect by Owner Terry Pegula

Essentials Inside The Story A Bills veteran breaks from silence as pressure builds around Keon Coleman.

Terry Pegula’s words linger inside a fragile Bills situation.

Coleman’s early-career output sharpens the stakes of the moment.

Drama is brewing in Buffalo, and it’s not just about wins and losses. After public criticism from owner Terry Pegula put young wide receiver Keon Coleman under pressure, one Bills star stepped up big.

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ comments have now added fuel to an already heated NFL storyline.

Recently, during an appearance linked to Good Morning America, Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks made his stance crystal clear when asked about the behavior directed toward Keon Coleman.

“There was some pretty blatant disrespect, and his name was called out many times,” Kyle Brandt reflected, before asking, “Are you in touch with Keon?”

“I’m definitely in touch with Keon,” Brandin Cooks said at GMA. He added, “You know, when I got to Buffalo, I knew that I was gonna be a guy that I gravitated towards and grew up with.”

He stressed that Coleman has the tools to succeed at the NFL level and believes patience is key. According to Cooks, the young receiver is still learning what it means to be a professional. The interview clip was shared by GMA on X this Thursday.

Cooks explained that Coleman is often misunderstood. “He’s a young kid, right? He’s still trying to figure it out,” he said.

He highlighted Coleman’s daily routine, noting the receiver is in the facility early, sometimes around six in the morning, putting in the work.

Keon Coleman’s journey in Buffalo hasn’t been easy. He has struggled to find consistency and has been benched multiple times. Despite these challenges, he remains on the roster with two years left on his rookie contract.

Cook’s comments show his support for Keon Coleman and highlight the young receiver’s potential. Despite facing criticism, Coleman is working hard every day to grow as a professional. With patience, guidance, and dedication, Cooks believes Coleman has what it takes to succeed and make a meaningful impact for the Bills.

Cooks’ comments followed public remarks from team ownership that placed Coleman at the center of internal decision-making discussions.

Terry Pegula breaks the silence on Keon Coleman’s draft decision

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula recently spoke about the team’s decision to draft wide receiver Keon Coleman. He wanted to clear up some misunderstandings about the pick and explain the reasoning behind it.

On Wednesday, the NFL reporter Jori Epstein shared Pegula’s comments on Twitter, giving fans a look at the owner’s side of the story. “The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon,” Terry Pegula said. He added that former general manager Brandon Beane may not have made Coleman his first choice, but he agreed to the pick to support the team. Pegula emphasized that Beane was being a team player by listening to his coaches’ advice.

“I’m not saying Brandon wouldn’t have drafted him, but he wasn’t his next choice. He’s taken, for some reason, heat about it and not saying a word about it. But I’m here to tell you the true story,” Pegula explained.

For some reason, Beane received criticism over the decision, even though he remained silent about it. Pegula wanted to set the record straight. But it also opened a can of worms rarely seen between team owners. Would someone term that as audacity or ignorance?

Pegula’s public breakdown of Keon Coleman’s draft decision undermined the receiver’s position with the team. By revealing that general manager Brandon Beane wasn’t fully in favor of the pick and implying that Coleman was a second-choice selection, Pegula cast doubt on Coleman’s value and potential. This kind of public airing of internal disagreements is rare and disrespectful, especially coming from the team owner. It painted Coleman as a player drafted out of necessity rather than belief in his talent, positioning him as a scapegoat for the front office’s decision-making process.

Coleman has recorded 67 receptions for 960 yards and eight touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons. He is under contract with the Bills through 2027, though Pegula’s recent comments have sparked speculation that he could end up with another team in the near future.

Terry Pegula’s remarks shed light on the team’s collaborative draft approach. With coaches and management aligned, Keon Coleman has an opportunity to show his talent, grow as a player, and shape his future with the Bills or elsewhere.