Bills Star Confirms Major Health Update After Josh Allen’s Surgery News

By the time the Buffalo Bills’ 2025 season concluded, they had lost multiple players to injuries. Some of them even pushed through it and suited up every week, including tight end Dalton Kincaid. After battling a nagging knee injury all season, Kincaid has finally offered clarity about his situation. The update, which comes just hours after quarterback Josh Allen spoke up about his own health scare, is far better than many expected.

“Dalton Kincaid said he does not need to get knee surgery this offseason,” the Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski wrote on X.

Dalton Kincaid spoke after the Bills’ new head coach, Joe Brady, wrapped up his press conference. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg later added more context. According to her report, Kincaid revealed he suffered a torn PCL during the 2024 season and continued to “tweak” it in different situations this past year. Despite that, the tight end said he’s feeling good now and expects to recover without surgery.

Meanwhile, this comes after Josh Allen addressed his injury.

“I had a broken little broken bone in there,” he said. “So, they went and took it out and cleaned it up. Obviously, not an ideal situation, painful throughout the weeks, but again, game day, different story, just being able to put that to the side and just go out there and play football.”

This is a developing story.