Bills Star Makes Firm Statement on Retiring From Football After Helping Josh Allen in Comeback Win

The Week 15 game brought a division-defining win for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen’s team edged out the New England Patriots 35-31, boosting its record and playoff hopes. Apart from Allen, running back James Cook also had a strong game for the Bills with his explosive performance. But off the field, the running back briefly sparked retirement chatter after shifting his focus elsewhere. Now, after how that moment played out, Cook has made it clear where his priorities truly lie.

“Tried a new job… I’ll stick to football,” running back James Cook announced on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James COOK📍 (@___thegreat4) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

There’s no need to fret, as the Bills’ star player made it clear he has no retirement plans. So, what new job did he try that made Cook so sure that being a footballer is for the best? A cook at a fast-food restaurant. Recently, the running back shared a fun Instagram reel in partnership with LAA Sports Entertainment. In the clip, Cook walks into a New York-based restaurant, Pita Gourmet, as a new hire.

The video opens with a guy introducing James as a “new chef.” Just like his on-field style, he quickly prepares a salad bowl and hands it to the customer. However, his speed doesn’t sit well with the manager, who tells him to slow down. Cook’s reply?

“I only know my speed,” he said.

In the next shot, things take a turn for the worse when someone tosses a food parcel his way, and Cook drops it. The manager fires him, saying he’s not “built” for the job and advises him to try something else. The most interesting part? As he walks out with sad music playing in the background, a staff member throws a football his way. This time, he catches it effortlessly, proving that football is where he belongs.

The two-time Pro Bowl first teased this collaboration in a November 7 post. He shared the teaser of the same clip and tagged the restaurant. So, it’s clear that Cook is sticking to football, and retirement can wait. And honestly, his football career looks bright, especially after his significant contribution to Josh Allen’s offense in the last game.

Cook adds fire to Josh Allen’s unit in Week 15

The Buffalo Bills had a slow start in their crucial AFC East matchup against the Patriots. The offense hadn’t found its rhythm in the first quarter, finishing with zero total yards and punting on its first three drives. To make matters worse, the defense also looked out of sync. The unit allowed the Patriots to hit several big plays and took early control of the game.

Then, the franchise hit its lowest when running back TreVeyon Henderson broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run. It gave the Patriots a commanding 21–0 lead midway through the second quarter. At that point, it looked like the Bills were inching closer to a loss. However, their offense refused to fold. Led by Josh Allen, the Bills flipped the script after halftime and ripped off five straight touchdowns.

Besides Allen’s strong 3-touchdown performance, James Cook also played a big role in powering the team’s comeback. He sliced through the Patriots’ defense despite tough, snowy conditions. The 26-year-old finished the game with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. The explosive performance marked his eighth 100-yard game of the season.

Meanwhile, running back Ray Davis also made an impact, giving the Bills great field position all night with his steady kickoff returns. After a rough first half, the defense also made a comeback, allowing just 100 yards after halftime. At last, the Bills beat the Patriots by overcoming a huge deficit. Now at 10–4, the Bills hope to keep up the momentum in their next matchup with the Cleveland Browns.