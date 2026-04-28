Bills Star Shatters Guinness World Record at NFL Draft for Personal Cause

Essentials Inside The Story The event was held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh

The initiative is deeply personal for the Buffalo Bills safety

The safety is a key part of the Bills’ roster and will return following a contract extension

While the 2026 NFL Draft was an experience for many players heading into the NFL, a Buffalo Bills star made headlines outside the draft room by breaking a Guinness World record for a personal cause. Joining forces with the NFL, the American Heart Association, and a renowned health influencer, Bills safety Damar Hamlin participated in a mission close to his heart.

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“As my experience with cardiac arrest has shown, CPR really does save lives,” said Hamlin, after setting the world record. “To see my hometown come together to set this record and learn this skill is incredibly meaningful, and I’m proud to see the NFL, the American Heart Association, and our community come together to build a life-saving legacy.”

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The objective was to train as many people as possible through hand-only CPR in an hour-long session. Even though the initial goal was to train approximately 4,000 people in 60 minutes, it ultimately came down to 1,293, an impressive number to make a new record.

Damar Hamlin, a 6th-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in his second NFL season that could have ended his life. It happened on January 2, 2023, when the Bills played the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Bills vs Bengals JAN 02 January 2, 2023: Buffalo Bills teammates console one another during a medical timeout while medical attention is given to their teammate Damar Hamlin during WEEK 17 of the NFL regular season between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio. JP Waldron/Cal Media Cincinnati Ohio USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20230102_zaf_c04_247.jpg JpxWaldronx csmphotothree027775

The incident occurred after Hamlin, the Bills’ safety, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. During the play, Higgins fell, and his body made contact with Hamlin’s chest, resulting in the sudden cardiac arrest, shocking the football community. Although Hamlin stood up right after the impact, he eventually fell on the ground, losing consciousness.

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This was when instant CPR became a beacon of hope in chaos. While he was given CPR for approximately 10 minutes on the field, medical staff also administered an AED shock before heading to the nearest medical facility, where he fortunately survived.

Just three months after the incident, Hamlin was given the green light to return to the gridiron, and he has been part of the Bills squad since the 2023 season. He is expected to be part of the team for the upcoming season after signing a one-year contract extension.

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While the 28-year-old continues to play football, the near-death experience has encouraged him to use his platform to raise awareness, much like the recent event in Pittsburgh.

Damar Hamlin brings CPR training to the field in Pittsburgh

The event took place on April 24, 2026, on the second day of the NFL Draft at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, as part of the NFL Draft experience.

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Damar Hamlin’s Chase M’s Foundation was the main organizer of the initiative alongside Doctor Mike, where all the participants carried out chest compressions for at least 45 seconds before switching their positions, while ensuring that they met the required standards set by the AHA for hand-only training.

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“Immediate CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival,” said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. “This record-setting moment with our incredible collaborators is about more than a number—it represents nearly 1,300 people who are now prepared to step in and help save a life. That’s how we build a Nation of Lifesavers.”

Longtime American Heart Association volunteer and a popular health influencer, Dr. Mike Varshavski, aka Doctor Mike, was also a part of the initiative. The board-certified family medicine physician who has 30 million social media followers also reflected on the initiative, noting,

“In just one hour, nearly 1,300 people learned what the American Heart Association and I say every day, which is ‘chest compressions, chest compressions, chest compressions.’ Providing CPR gives someone the best chance of survival. It can be the difference between life and death for thousands of people every year. Now these people know, the power is in their hands.”

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About 350,000 people in the United States suffer cardiac arrest every year, and barely 10% manage to survive. CPR can be a deciding factor in these situations, increasing the chances of survival significantly. The NFL and the American Heart Association collaborate on such initiatives all year-round to promote community-based CPR education, youth health programs, and national advocacy efforts, aiming to prepare everyone better for any emergencies.