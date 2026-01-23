Bills Star Who Played Through Injury Doubles Josh Allen’s Headaches After Playoff Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Josh Allen played through a broken right foot sustained in Week 16 against the Browns

General Manager Brandon Beane confirmed that Allen may need a minor medical procedure on his foot

In the 33–30 overtime loss to the Broncos, Allen struggled with ball security

With the Buffalo Bills’ 30-33 divisional loss fresh in the rearview, new details are adding more to their woes. Tight end Dawson Knox has dropped a scary confession of how banged up his teammates were down the stretch. His revelation included a major secret about tight end Dalton Kincaid, which could haunt quarterback Josh Allen as his team enters a crucial offseason.

“And then Josh, you know, was dealing with a foot injury, like a broken foot,” Knox said on the Monday Morning with Mitch podcast. “Shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes. I mean, the list goes on and on. Dalton has a torn PCL he was playing through.”

Reporter Ryan Talbot later confirmed Knox’s claim about Kincaid’s injury, citing a source close to the injured tight end. The revelation stares Josh Allen in the eye, considering Kincaid’s crucial role in helping the offense despite playing in a limited capacity. As for his injury, it dates back to Week 10 of the 2024 season when he hurt his left knee while diving for a pass.

The injury didn’t look serious initially, and he even returned after getting evaluated in the locker room. Kincaid pushed through the pain before he realized he couldn’t protect himself properly. The injury cost him playing time, limiting him to only thirteen appearances. While the knee seemed manageable after rehab, he ended up aggravating his injury twice this season.

The first one took place during training camp, while the other came during recovery from a hamstring issue in Week 10. From Week 14 onward, Kincaid frequented the Bills’ injury report, with former head coach Sean McDermott carefully managing his workload. Despite that, Kincaid still delivered in the twelve games he played. He finished second on the team in receiving yards with 571 yards, along with 39 receptions and five touchdowns.

Now, Josh Allen’s tight end faces a recovery timeline of six to nine months. It means that he’ll miss all OTAs and minicamp. But guess what? This isn’t the only troubling thing the Bills’ star signal caller faced this year.

Josh Allen reels from foot injury, receives major update

Josh Allen couldn’t repeat his MVP history like last season, but he indeed carried Buffalo’s offense on his back. However, that came with a high cost, as the 28-year-old injured his right foot in the Week 16 clash with the Cleveland Browns. It occurred when he took a 22-yard sack late in the second quarter and landed awkwardly on the field. Unfortunately, it became a lingering issue that worsened in Week 17.

And by the time Buffalo began their playoff run, Allen was reeling from more than just a foot injury. When he stepped onto the field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round, he was also grimacing with pain in his left knee and his throwing hand. While NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted before the Broncos game that the foot injury was improving, it hadn’t fully healed. Recently, general manager Brandon Beane weighed in on Allen’s health, revealing where things currently stand.

“He could have to have something done to his foot, potentially here soon,” he said. “But it would not impact OTA stuff if he does.”

Meanwhile, Allen had earlier insisted on feeling fine ahead of their game against the Denver Broncos. But his performance suggested otherwise, as he struggled to protect the ball. He was also responsible for four of Buffalo’s five turnovers and looked uncomfortable throughout the contest. Despite the health scares, he finished the game with 283 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Across the regular season, Josh Allen produced 3,668 passing yards and 25 touchdowns despite a receiving group without a true star target. As they enter the offseason, the Bills must ensure that their offensive leader is healthy before next season. And they must do the same to their injured players.