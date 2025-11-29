Steelers Coach Says Josh Allen Isn’t Bills’ Biggest Strength Anymore After Texans Reveal Bills QB’s Weakness

Essentials Inside The Story Bills’ rising RB threat shifts attention away from Josh Allen

James Cook’s surge forces defenses to respect run and play-action

Steelers eye Texans’ blueprint to pressure Allen

The Buffalo Bills’ powerhouse isn’t just about their quarterback anymore. A new star is emerging as a critical piece, shifting the focus away from Josh Allen himself. As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Bills in Week 13, their defensive coordinator, Teryl Austin, has noticed this shift.

“He’s really good. Explosive. Smooth. You watch him make guys miss right in the hole when they have clean shots. It’s impressive,” Austin said about Bills running back James Cook. “So I can see why he’s rushing the way he does and has as many yards, and they’re relying on him more because I think that makes the quarterback’s job easier and it allows them open up some of their play action pass game.”

Since being drafted in 2022, Cook has constantly been Allen’s go-to target, balancing Buffalo’s attack. No doubt, handling Allen is tough. But slowing down Cook, who ranks second in the NFL rushing stats with over 1,000 rushing yards and averages a stellar 5.4 yards per carry, will be an equally daunting task.

Cook’s presence forces defenses to respect both facets of offense, making it harder to zero in on Allen. The RB’s impact on the team is immense, and that’s why Allen openly praised him in September.

“You watch him after the play, again, he’s a true football player,” Allen said. “He’s one of the first persons there to help our guys up, he’s one of the first persons in there to celebrate with the guys.”

Allen also emphasized their chemistry off the field and how Cook’s running style is a “rare and beautiful thing” to watch. That strong partnership is a big reason the Bills are clicking so well this year.

The Bills are riding high, led by their three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Allen. This season hints at yet another peak in his already impressive career. For the Steelers, neutralizing this duo won’t be simple. The defensive game plan could hinge more on stopping Allen-Cook to disrupt the whole rhythm. The good news is that Austin has at least figured out one key player, Josh Allen.

The Houston Texans expose Josh Allen’s flaw

Allen’s numbers this season show why he’s considered one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. His completion rate has climbed to an impressive 70%, with yards per attempt averaging 8.3. Yet, even a QB of Allen’s caliber struggles under pressure.

“They did a great job. They really got after him [Josh Allen],” Austin noted after the recent Texans game. “Texans did a really good job of controlling it overall. They were able to keep him in the pocket. They really collapsed the pocket a lot of times, and when he did step up, they were able to really chase him down.”

That relentless pass rush led to Allen being sacked a season-high eight times. This kind of pressure exposes the chinks in Allen’s armor, and inspired Steelers DC Austin to say they’re going to use it to their advantage.

“They did a really good job that way. That’s the kind of effort we’re going to have to have if we want to have some success,” Austin added.

The Steelers’ Week 13 clash with Buffalo could redefine the narrative around Allen’s dominance. If the Bills’ running game keeps dictating terms, Allen may no longer be the singular biggest threat. The question now is whether Pittsburgh can rise to the challenge or if James Cook will continue to steal the spotlight.