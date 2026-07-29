“Stop Hating on the Jerseys”: Josh Allen Reveals Perfect Reason Why Bills Fans Shouldn’t Criticize New Uniforms

Uniform changes rarely receive unanimous approval, especially in the NFL, where tradition holds significant value for fans. The Buffalo Bills’ latest jerseys have sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning the updated look and calling it the “worst uniform”. However, franchise quarterback Josh Allen believes the conversation is overlooking what truly matters.

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“Stop hating on the jerseys, guys,” Allen said while speaking to the reporters from training camp on Wednesday. “I don’t know if you guys are hating; I don’t know, I don’t see anything, but they’re great. I honestly like em. It’s a new look. It is. I understand that, but we’ve got to be new, and I think these jerseys kind of are symbolic of that, and I’m excited to wear them. We had a lot of people put in a lot of hard work for these jerseys, and it just symbolizes a lot of newness and that I am excited about. [Do you like it better than last year’s all white?] We didn’t win in the All White, so absolutely.”

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The Buffalo Bills introduced their new “Nickel City” jersey on July 27, 2026. This new look celebrates the team’s first season at the new $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium. The jersey and pants are all-gray, a tribute to the historic Buffalo Nickel. Meanwhile, the design also reflects important parts of Western New York’s history, such as steel mills, rail yards, and grain elevators.

While the jersey focuses on a new Buffalo Bills era in a new stadium, the fans seemingly overlooked that part.

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Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills have been one of the most consistent NFL teams since 2020. They have won the AFC East title five out of the six times. However, last season the Bills ended in second place in the AFC East. So, when one of the reporters popped up a question about their previous year jersey, Allen preferred the latest one while doubling down on his stance about their new beginnings.

Bills yet again appear strong for the upcoming season. Josh Allen remains a top-tier dual-threat quarterback, who threw for 3,668 yards while posting 25 touchdowns last year in the regular season. On top of that, the Bills have also strengthened their wide receiver room by trading for DJ Moore, who has 608 receptions for 8,213 yards in 131 NFL career games.

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With a new catalyst on the offensive unit and a fresh new look, will Josh Allen be able to lead the Buffalo Bills to a winning season at their new home, Highmark Stadium?