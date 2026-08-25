Bills Take Major Stance On Josh Allen as Joe Brady Provides Fresh Update Ahead of Steelers Clash

Josh Allen has played a pivotal role in the Buffalo Bills‘ consistent form, as they have qualified for the playoffs in the last seven seasons. Leading the offense, Allen has thrown for 30,102 yards while posting 220 touchdowns in 128 regular-season games. So, heading into the 2026 season, the Bills want to keep their QB healthy as HC Joe Brady confirmed Allen’s availability for the upcoming preseason clash.

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“Josh will not be playing Thursday,” Brady told reporters on Tuesday.

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The Buffalo Bills are already two games into the preseason. They defeated the Carolina Panthers (29-14) in their first preseason clash and the Cleveland Browns (31-7) in their second clash. However, Josh Allen only played against the Panthers.

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The 30-year-old quarterback started the game but played only the first quarter, where, in two offensive series, Allen completed 6 of 8 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. However, the days since that game have been hectic for the team.

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First, they traveled to Berea, Ohio, to participate in a joint practice session with the Browns on August 20. Josh Allen and several other first-team starters took part in that session.

Then just two days later, on August 22, Buffalo faced Cleveland in their second preseason game, where HC Joe Brady sidelined Josh Allen and allowed backup quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele to split time.

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Now, heading into their final preseason game, Brady holds a similar stance for Allen while still pondering who to start.

“Today is going to be kind of a similar type of thought process to get guys fresh for the game,” Brady added. “There will be some guys that are starters that are going to be playing in the game. You know who that is? That’s going to be kind of a thing we’re going to talk to after today’s practice.”

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The Pittsburgh Steelers will suit up against the Buffalo Bills on August 27, at Highmark Stadium.

Although the Steelers’ powerhouse players like Aaron Rodgers, T.J. Watt, and Cam Heyward remain absent from the preseason games, Joe Brady isn’t ready to risk his star quarterback’s health. This means Josh Allen will make his next appearance directly in the Week 1 regular-season clash against the Houston Texans on September 13.