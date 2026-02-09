Bills Take Step to Address Major Concerns in Josh Allen’s Offense in Latest Mock Draft

The 2025 season didn’t go the Buffalo Bills’ way as the team failed to fulfill their Super Bowl expectations despite Josh Allen’s notable efforts. While it is now time for the new head coach, Joe Brady, to provide the QB with a reliable force, a recent mock draft predicted notable changes in the offensive unit.

NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund suggests the Bills are among five other teams set to pick WRs in her 2026 NFL Mock Draft 1.0. While Buffalo’s passing offense was productive under Josh Allen, reliability at wide receiver continues to be a major area of concern. In Frelund’s Mock Draft, the Buffalo is projected to address this issue by selecting Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston with the No. 26 overall pick.

Boston produced 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2025 college season and finished with approximately 1,781 career receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, he profiles as a boundary receiver who wins on intermediate routes and in the red zone. Boston’s numbers point to a receiver capable of converting scoring opportunities without relying on broken plays. Buffalo’s offense has often leaned on Allen’s improvisation near the goal line, and Boston’s touchdown production makes him a receiver who can finish drives even under tight coverage.

The Bills’ projection comes within a mock draft that heavily favors wide receivers. Carnell Tate (51 catches, 875 yards, 9 TDs in 2025), Makai Lemon (79 catches, 1,156 yards, 11 TDs), Jordyn Tyson (75 catches, 1,101 yards, 10 TDs in 2024), and KC Concepcion (61 catches, 919 yards, 9 TDs) are all projected as first-round selections.

This comes after theBills faced plenty of outside criticism about their wide receiver group heading into the 2025 season. While the team’s General Manager, Brandon Beane, was confident in what the team had assembled, the production from the position did little to back up that confidence. One player who consistently delivered was Khalil Shakir. He emerged as Josh Allen’s most trusted target and the most reliable option in the passing game.

Sadly, the same could not be said for the rest of the receiver room. Free-agent addition Joshua Palmer struggled to carve out a steady role and missed time due to injury. Elijah Moore was waived midway through the season, while rookie Keon Coleman dealt with inconsistency and spent several weeks as a gameday inactive. Tyrell Shavers showed flashes but remained a minor part of the offense.

Late-season moves also brought mixed results. Veteran Brandin Cooks contributed in spurts, while Mecole Hardman and Gabe Davis were unable to fully address Buffalo’s needs at wide receiver.

To his credit, Beane is aware of the problem and admitted to the team’s mistake. As the team continues to figure out a working strategy, their strongest pillar, Josh Allen, is in the process of recovery. But will he be able to make a productive return in 2026?

Latest update on Josh Allen’s return following a right foot surgery

The Buffalo Bills received clarity on Josh Allen’s health after the quarterback was seen on crutches during new head coach Joe Brady’s introductory press conference on Thursday. Allen later addressed the situation himself, confirming he recently underwent surgery on his right foot. The QB explained that the issue emerged from an older injury that lingered for weeks during the 2025 season. According to Allen, doctors removed a broken bone and cleaned up the area during the procedure.

“I had a little broken bone in there, so they went and took it out and cleaned it up,” Allen said. “Obviously, not an ideal situation. Painful throughout the weeks. But, again, game day, different story, just being able to put that to the side and go out there and play football.”

The injury was described as an avulsion fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The expected recovery time is between eight and 10 weeks, which means a great deal for the team as Allen’s offseason program is not expected to be affected. The QB also stepped forward to provide another reason for relief. He clarified that the injury would not have stopped him from playing even if the playoff run extended.

“I’m not even lying, if we had to play a game this week, I would figure it out to play a game,” he said. “It’s a little painful right now, but it wasn’t a crazy surgery. Not too long. OTAs, I’ll be back, and it shouldn’t hinder anything.”

Buffalo’s season ended with an AFC Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos, which allowed Allen to undergo the procedure at ease. The QB will get back to preparations under the newly promoted but all too familiar head coach, Joe Brady. With the Bills fully aware of the areas that need fixing, alongside new opportunities set to be unlocked in the 2026 draft, it remains to be seen how the front office plans to move forward.