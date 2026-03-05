Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion Reveals Family Loyalty to Josh Allen and Bills Ahead of NFL Draft

Essentials Inside The Story Concepcion reveals his connection to the Bills through his father

KC's skill set has drawn comparisons to Bills wideout Khalil Shakir as GM Beane reveals what the team is looking for

Concepcion's Combine efforts and persona could be a good fit for the Bills

Ever since Stefon Diggs’ exit from Buffalo in 2023, the Bills’ WR corps has many question marks. Meanwhile, a prospect born in New York, who was one of the five wideouts the team met at the Combine, could end the search. What’s better is that Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion already shares a personal connection with the franchise, as he revealed in a press conference in Indianapolis.

“My meeting with the Bills went really well,” Concepcion said. “I was actually born in New York, 585 (Rochester’s area code). Moved [away] when I was five. The Bills are actually my dad’s favorite team, so I’ve been watching them since I was young. Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I would be grateful [to play with him].”

If GM Brandon Beane could draft Concepcion at No. 26 in the 2026 NFL Draft, the feeling would be mutual. In Buffalo, the flexible WR Khalil Shakir led the receivers this season with 719 yards as the primary catcher for Allen. Apart from him, others did not produce the best numbers for a team wanting to expand its passing game. Placing Concepcion next to Shakir makes sense.

The Texan A&M star added yet another successful season with 61 catches for 919 yards (with a career best 15.1 yards average) and nine TDs. With this, he swept the Paul Hornung Award, a first-team All-SEC honoree, all-purpose player, and return specialist honors. But the connection could run deeper, literally!

Concepcion’s father, Kevin, has strong ties to the Buffalo area, as he grew up to be a star football player at East High School in Rochester, New York. After graduating in 2001, KC’s father attended the University of Buffalo, where he showed glimpses of a potential NFL cornerback, recording two interceptions in 12 games in 2002. However, legal troubles and a failed drug test brought an end to his collegiate career in 2003. That’s where Concepcion’s story began.

In 2004, Kevin had his first of four children, KC, born in Rochester before the family moved to Charlotte. KC grew into a star wideout at Julius L. Chambers High School in North Carolina, with 65 receptions for 977 yards and 12 touchdowns. These performances earned him a spot at NC State, as he joined the Wolfpack as an early enrollee in January 2023.

Now, his ability to adapt quickly has many comparing him to Shakir, and Beane himself has an interest in a versatile player like him.

KC Concepcion’s Shakir comparisons, Beane’s interest, and Combine results

Sure, the wideout is putting up a winning record, but there’s a learning curve when you move to the next level. And the NFL, no doubt, requires the top-tier talent. However, Concepcion has a proven record, no matter what the new stage could bring.

As a freshman at NC State, he started 11 of 12 games with 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns while also adding 41 rushes for 320 yards as a ball carrier. He was already making his name in the NCAA. He has the ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Freshman All-America recognition from the FWAA. Would moving to the NFL be difficult and tricky? Yes.

However, he will be surrounded by a veteran team that is a Super Bowl contender. Already, Beane has clarified why the team loves Shakir, proving that they are open to more such talent.

“We talk about versatility,” Beane said during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “The guys that you love that you can’t get your hands on enough are guys like Khalil Shakir, who we got.

“Khalil is super smart and can play anywhere. He’s an inside guy first, but he can go outside and play. Try to have as many different position-less players, so that when you come out of the huddle, that just creates opportunities to get the right mismatch.”

At the Combine, the wideout did not participate in the 40. However, his drills showed his focus quite well as he caught the ball every time and made the run for it as soon as he had his hands on one. The NFL projects that he will be a good starter within two years.

With the Bills having a strong framework in place to help him grow, there’s no doubt he would be quite useful to them. To connect the dots further, Concepcion has already drawn comparisons to Shakir. Here is what his projections say:

“Concepcion’s ability to win over the middle of the field or chew up yards after the catch on screen passes and jet sweeps makes his comp to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir easy,” reports say. “Both players are sub-six-foot receivers who possess top-notch physicality and explosive movement skills. Similar to Shakir’s role in Buffalo, Concepcion profiles best as a shifty WR2.”

With these attributes, Concepcion perfectly fits the offensive threat the Bills desire. While KC Concepcion shapes up as an ideal offensive addition for the Bills in the upcoming draft, his combine appearance made headlines for more than just his on-field credentials. The Texas A&M star also turned heads with a measured yet powerful response to the online trolling he faced during the event.

KC Concepcion shuts down trolls with a powerful message

Despite having a strong showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, KC Concepcion faced trolls for his speech impediment during media interviews. However, the Texas A&M star used his platform to support others facing similar challenges.

“I just wanna say something, if you have a speech impediment, there is nothing wrong with us,” Concepcion shared on his IG story. “I have had this stutter since I can remember talking. This is part of me. This is who I am. I cannot control this. I wanna be a role model for those who may be afraid and not confident in yourself. I stand with you.

“This weekend has taught me a lot about myself and people out here in this world. I appreciate everyone who supports me and has reached out to me after these interviews. Don’t let an outside person’s thoughts, opinions, get in the way of you being great and of you achieving something in life.”

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602273115

KC’s message received strong backing from Chicago Bears free agent cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson, who wrote, “KC Concepcion, got my respect! My best friend in the league plays for the eagles Andre Sam @SamMoney_1, great guy, great teammate, we both understand you 🫡.”

CJ’s message was followed by another shoutout from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, who added, “Man!! Keep going, KC Concepcion. Was inspiring to see you at the combine. Love what you represented, how you spoke, and never shrunk. Any goofy with something to say is just that… GOOFY! Blessings, young man, and can’t wait to see where you end up. Always a fan!”

With his on-field versatility, familial ties to Buffalo, and impressive character, Concepcion presents a strong case as the offensive cornerstone the Bills have been searching for, making him a potential star for the future if he lands in Buffalo.