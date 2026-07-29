“There’s Standards”: Bills’ Joe Brady Explains Reason Behind Ending CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Live Stream

The Buffalo Bills’ first viral moment from training camp came from new safety addition CJ Gardner-Johnson firing up a Twitch stream inside the locker room on Tuesday, July 28th. But first-year head coach Joe Brady walked over and told him to shut it down. The stream ended right there, giving everyone an early look at how Brady plans to handle his team this year.

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When reporters asked Brady about it the next day, he used the question to describe how he wants this group to run. He called it “year one for everybody,” noting players cannot fall back on how camp used to work in Buffalo, and then laid out his expectations.

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“I can’t be anybody that I’m not, right? I’m going to act [a] certain way,” Brady said. “There’s standards, and there’s a personality that I want us to be about. And that’s what we handle in team meetings. And if I see things that is not the standard or living up to it, or it is getting in the way of it, then I’ll address it. But something like that, that was not an issue. That was not a concern.”

Imago October 8, 2025, Owings Mills, Md, United States: Baltimore Ravens safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson walks off the field following practice as the team prepare to host the 3-2 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Owings Mills United States – ZUMAm67_ 20251008_zaf_m67_014 Copyright: xKarlxMertonxFerronx

On the locker room stream itself, Gardner-Johnson didn’t argue when Joe Brady stepped in. He told the coach he was done streaming, and then turned back to his phone and told his viewers, “I’m gone, chat. Coach said it’s done. We gone for the day.”

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Later that night, he went live again from his dorm room, and addressed the whole thing head-on. On stream, he told his viewers, “[Brady] never said I couldn’t stream. He just said be mindful of the locker room and my teammates, and I said, ‘Yes, sir.’” As Gardner-Johnson explained it, it was just a talk about boundaries on where he can film, not a ban on his online presence.

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But as the clip spread on social media, many called him out, noting that it’s because of moves like this that he isn’t able to stay with one team for long. CJ Gardner-Johnson answered that pushback on X, writing:

“Smh yall make things to what it’s not!”

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Buffalo needed help at safety following the departures of Taylor Rapp, Cam Lewis, and Jordan Poyer. That’s where CJ Gardner-Johnson came in with a one-year, $3.5 million deal. He will be competing for the starting role with Cole Bishop. Under Joe Brady’s leadership, Gardner-Johnson could become a valuable member of the Bills’ secondary – but only if he follows the “standards” set by Brady. And for starters, that means no live streams in the locker room.