“They Ain’t Got No Camaraderie”: Josh Allen’s Bills Put on Blast for Failing to Defend Bradley Chubb Over Punching Incident

After the Buffalo Bills‘ dramatic 37-34 win over the Los Angeles Rams on October 12, the Rams’ offensive tackle threw a punch at Bradley Chubb’s face during a post-game interaction. Initially, the NFL announced a two-game suspension for Alaric Jackson, but later reduced it to a one-game suspension. While the incident attracted a broad discussion, the reaction of Bills’ players to Chubb getting punched has now sparked questions about whether they are willing to stand up for one another.

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While discussing the post-game altercation on the Deebo & Joe podcast, James “Deebo” Harrison questioned the lack of support Chubb got from his teammates.

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“They ain’t got no camaraderie over there,” Harrison remarked on the latest episode of Deebo & Joe. “Ain’t nobody invested in each person, each player. They ain’t looking at that as a brother. Because I’m telling you right now, like, yo, I’mma go ahead, and I’mma have to do something.”

“No matter what, I’ve got to do something. I got to at least run over there, hit him, run, do something. You got to at least get into a little scuffle with somebody else. No matter what, it should have been somebody coming through from the side with at least a tackle.”

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Following the game, Chubb also addressed the incident, explaining that his comments were directed at Jackson’s use of chip blocks during the game. However, the conversation got escalated after the offensive tackle asked him to repeat what he had said.

“I went up to him, I said, ‘Hey, we’re going to see y’all a** again,” Chubb clarified on Wednesday. “And when we see y’all again, that chip ain’t going to save you, that tight end, that guard is not going to save you.'”

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While the Bills linebacker acknowledged that he initiated the exchange, he maintained that the situation was emotional. Jackson approached him and struck him. While teammates separated the two, Chubb felt the response lacked the intensity he expected.

He clarified that he didn’t want any of his teammates to risk a suspension or even a fine, but he did expect them to stand up for him.

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As Jackson’s actions became a talking point, the criticism about camaraderie raised questions about what players should do when one of their teammates gets involved in a confrontation. Deebo emphasized that, as teammates, Buffalo’s players should have backed up Chubb.

After the incident, the linebacker had a conversation with his teammates. Chubb is one of the Bills’ leaders on a defense that ranks fifth worst in the league, allowing 28.2 points per game over five weeks. Defensive tackle Deone Walker said Chubb felt some teammates weren’t there for him and admitted he was one of them.

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“I was one of the closest people,” Walker said. “So just know next time, I’m gonna be there. That’s it.”

Chubb also explained why he chose not to retaliate.

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“They brought me here to play and to be a leader,” he explained. “I felt like if I would have reacted, if I would have done anything in both of those situations, like I’m not doing what they brought me here to do.”

For Buffalo, the priority now is to keep the focus on football rather than allow an incident after the final whistle to become a distraction. The criticism may fuel debate among the fans, but Chubb’s comment highlighted that the situation involves more than a simple question of unity.