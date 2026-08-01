“This Is a Breach of Privacy”: NFL Legend Calls Out CJ Gardner-Johnson for Live Streaming Inside Bills Facility

Buffalo Bills’ new safety CJ Gardner-Johnson divided the internet in two when he decided to live stream from the locker room at training camp. One half praised new head coach Joe Brady for how he handled the situation, and the other half called out Gardner-Johnson for the stream. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton fell in the latter category when he decided to put Gardner Johnson on notice.

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“CJ, you have to understand, brother, this is a breach of privacy because you’re in a locker room, you’re in a facility,” Newton said on his 4th&1 podcast. “These are some very sacred and confidential conversations. And I understand you’re trying to give somebody a fair experience, but at what expense? And anytime, ‘All right, chat, I got to go, I got to go, I got to go.’ No, no, no… You’re going. It should be, beep, the connection’s lost.”

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When CJ Gardner-Johnson went live with his Twitch stream on Tuesday, July 28th, head coach Joe Brady came over to him and asked him to shut it down, and “be mindful” not to stream inside the locker room or training room. Gardner-Johnson obliged and turned back to the screen. He said, “I’m gone chat. Coach said it’s done. We gone for the day.”

Going back to his dorm room, he went live once again and clarified that Coach Brady only asked him not to stream inside the facility, and didn’t ask him to stop streaming altogether. The next day, Coach Brady was asked about that locker room interaction, and Brady turned it into an example of how he’s running his team in “year one.”

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“I can’t be anybody that I’m not, right? I’m going to act [a] certain way,” Brady told reporters in his presser. “There’s standards, and there’s a personality that I want us to be about. And that’s what we handle in team meetings. And if I see things that is not the standard or living up to it, or it is getting in the way of it, then I’ll address it. But something like that, that was not an issue. That was not a concern.”

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Brady is content with how the situation dissolved, and also how Gardner-Johnson listened and stopped the stream. But Newton, on his podcast, wasn’t so forgiving as he added another layer of criticism for the 28-year-old safety.

“I believe in giving and using your platform as a way to give people kind of views or insights to what your day-to-day like looks like,” Newton added. “Now, when you at home, CJ, do whatever you want to do. … Represent your side. I ain’t mad at that. But when you now go into property that is not owned by you, brother, that’s NFL locker room, that’s NFL parking lot, that’s training facility, that’s what we eating for.”

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While Cam Newton continues to air his displeasure at the live stream, the Bills locker room itself seems to have moved on already. Joe Brady’s demand of mindfulness and accountability has already lit a fire inside the building. The Bills have been pushed out of the playoffs seven years in a row now, and this new drive might just be what the doctor ordered. In the words of CJ Gardner-Johnson himself, the team is all-in behind Brady this season.

“[Brady’s] everything you want as a player,” Gardner-Johnson said in a recent interview. “He’s [going to] hold you accountable. He likes to win, and anything less than 100% is bad. I think that’s a great message… A lot of guys stay after practice, listen to his message, and understand that the extra work that we put in is 100% to get better.”